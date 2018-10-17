Twitter explodes with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai memes, jokes and memories on film’s 20th anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan , Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrated 20 years of spreading love and friendship on Tuesday. The film’s star cast, director Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities celebrated the day with a big event in Mumbai and discussed several anecdotes related to the movie.

However, the internet was having a party of its own. Fans, cynics and haters all came together to tweet jokes, memes, memories, videos, trivia and funny GIFs from the film, making it one of Tuesday’s biggest trend across all social media platforms.

The fans tweeted their appreciation for Salman Khan’s cameo as Aman Mehta and Tina Malhotra’s iconic fashion sense in the film. Other realised how Aman was a far better choice for Anjali who threw it all away for Rahul. Check out a few reactions:

Growing up is realising that Rahul never deserved Anjali and Aman was actually the good guy.

Happy 20th to my fave #KuchKuchHotaHai #20YearsOfKKHH pic.twitter.com/62YL6vtpdn — lima (@kajolsunibrow) October 15, 2018

Only SRK can strum an electric guitar that is not connected to an amplifier and still get sounds from it . #KuchKuchHotaHai — Vishnu (@ShinraTensed) October 9, 2018

#KuchKuchHotaHai is a reminder that even if the guy you once liked is a douchebag who chose another woman over you because you were too unconventional for him and has returned only to ruin your wedding, you still go with him if the other option is to marry Salman Khan. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) October 16, 2018

A good evening to everyone except this guy who cheated on Suparna & then dumped her on live TV pic.twitter.com/cjAV7h9faq — Flying Sam (@Naa_Cheese) October 7, 2018

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and went on to win several Filmfare awards that year including, Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. It was a box office hit and was also loved by the audience.

Shah Rukh said on Tuesday that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a 'crap story' but he signed the film because of the conviction of the director. "I never listen to scripts, I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with at times millennial chat with me and say things like why you let go of that script that was such a great script. Till date, I never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but the script maker or the filmmaker," Shah Rukh said in presence of the cast crew and the media as part of the celebration of the 20 years of KKHH.

With colourful postcards and written some popular dialogue on them like "Pyaar Dosti Hai", "I don't like jokes. I don't like you" and many more that takes a 90's kid to the joyride of nostalgia with Rahul and Anjali; a social media booth for celebrities, which was a replica of "The Neelam's Show" from the film- the evening was not only glamorous with the presence of stars but also filled with beautiful memories of the film.

Though most of the people who were present there, shared their best memory with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan couldn't be there and therefore he sent a video message where he congratulates the filmmaker and the cast of the film adding," hope he (Karan Johar) works with me in future."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 13:29 IST