Unlock 1.0: Rakul Preet Singh returns to Delhi, says she couldn’t wait any longer to be with her parents

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:10 IST

It has been close to three months that everyone is confined to their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he subsequent lockdown that restricted any kind of travel. Now that things are opening up and travel between states has also been allowed, actor Rakul Preet Singh took the first opportunity and flew to Delhi to be with her parents.

She tells us, “Going to Delhi was something that was on my mind for long now. I’ve been in quarantine since March 15, even before the lockdown happened. During this period, the only thing that comes to your mind is that you want to spend time with your parents.”

Rakul even reveals that there was a point in between when she was actually contemplating to driving down to the capital.

“But then, that would have been a long drive, so it looked difficult. After a couple of my friends travelled, and from what I heard from them, I realised flights are safe now and that if I fly down I won’t be a threat to my parents,” adds the De De Pyaar De actor.

Now that the 29-year-old is back home and would soon meet her parents, she has been planning the safety measures and is being extra cautious.

“Wearing PPE kit, face shield, mask, gloves, shoe covers, I looked like I’m going on a space mission (laughs). You also need to keep your eyes and ears open, maintain proper distance, avoid touching surfaces as much as possible. After exiting the airport, I had anyway thought of disposing the old mask and wear a new one as that way I pose a threat to your family,” she says.

Being with family during such times helps one stay strong, and Singh expresses a similar reaction. However, not letting emotions rule over her responsibility, the 14-day quarantine period is in place for her.

“I couldn’t have waited any longer to see them, it feels like it’s been forever. I don’t think this time would come back, I hope it doesn’t. But now is also when we’re getting to spend so much time with our families. And this is also the time when you realise life’s so fragile. You don’t know what would happen at the next moment. So, I want to spend a lot of time with them,” she muses.

Meanwhile, Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, an entrepreneur, who has started his acting journey in the Telugu cinema, hasn’t accompanied her to Delhi.

“He went back to Hyderabad because work is starting there, relatively in July. And once I know when my work is starting, I’ll decide on heading back to Mumbai,” she concludes.

