Unlock 2: Paparazzi back in action as celeb spotting resumes; though they admit it’s still slow

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:06 IST

With Unlock 2.0, celebrities have finally started to step out, after spending 100 days in the lockdown. Going out for dubbing sessions, work meetings, salon visit or just a run, of late, actors — Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Huma S Qureshi, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Nimrat Kaur, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora among others — were spotted and their pictures were shared on popular paparazzi Instagram accounts.

“Things are getting a little better. We have some celebs coming out every day given that some work has started,” says celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, adding while most of them are okay getting clicked, “They maintain distance of course. Some are cooperating and posing too.”

Photos of Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaya on their shoulders even went viral.

However, not many celebs that are stepping out every day. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shares that only a few common faces are spotted frequently.

“Abhishek, Disha, Tiger etc are some who’re coming out for dubbing and other work. The rest are rarely spotted. Recently, Sonnalli Seygall stepped out to buy fruits. When at a distance, some celebs are agreeing to take off the mask for a few seconds like Nushrat (Bharucha) and Angad (Bedi) did, and I had put them out with a note that these were clicked from a distance with no one around us, still many expressed displeasure so we’ve stopped doing that,” shares Bhayani.

When it comes to work, while Manglani and Bhayani say it has gone up to 15-20 percent, according to celebrity photographers Yogen Shah and Varinder Chawla, it’s still between five to 10 percent.

Shah affirms that celebs wearing masks is going to be the new normal for some time now. “Slowly everyone has to get used to it. Now, we’re mostly clicking celebs in action, while they’re walking in or out of studios, cars, clinics, salons etc. Since these are mostly full-length photos, we’re being able to maintain distance, too,” he shares.

However, Bhayani and Chawla further add that it’s becoming a challenge for the paparazzi as not everyone is ready to be clicked.

“Given the sentiment around Sushant (Singh Rajput), many aren’t comfortable getting photographed. They’re not out of that phase,” says Bhayani.

Chawla shares his team is restricted to areas like Bandra, Juhu, and is avoid airport unless required. “Star kids are rarely stepping out after that incident. Recently, Sara Ali Khan went for a work meeting and did her signature namaste, but others are avoiding. From 700-800 photos daily, we’ve come down to 50-100 photos,” says Chawla, adding that upon reaching an actor’s birthday celebration recently, “photographers were requested to leave”.

Much like everyone, paps are also taking precautions and raring to get back to work in full swing, they admit things won’t be better before the end of this year or 2021. “Most photographers went home, some have found other ways to earn,” informs Shah.

Bhayani points that their expenses haven’t gone down, as “a small team travelling length and breadth of city need money to survive. I don’t know for how long we’ll be able to continue like this”.

