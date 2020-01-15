Vidya Balan to play forest officer in her next based on tigress Avni: report

bollywood

Actor Vidya Balan, who will be seen next in a biopic of math wizard Shakuntala Devi, will work on a film based on the controversial killing of a tigress in Maharashtra, says a new report.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vidya will commence work on the project after completing Shakuntala Devi biopic. Vidya will reportedly play a forest officer. Quoting a source, the report said, “They wanted a strong actress who can shoulder the film completely. They also needed someone who’s a great performer. The makers have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic and it was then that they offered her this film too. It’s a concept that appealed to Vidya and she has never done something like this before. She will be playing a forest officer in the movie.”

“The team wants to roll the film sometime in the next two months. This will be Vidya’s immediate next after the biopic on legendary mathematician and the human computer Shakuntala Devi.”

The source added, the film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment. “They will present a factual but dramatised version of the event that got the nation divided in opinion,” the source said.

In November 2018, an alleged man-eater Avni was killed leading to huge outcry. Reportedly, rules were broken and set guidelines violated in the killing of the tigress, who roamed in the Pandharkwada forest in Yavatmal region of the state.

Shakuntala Devi will hit the screens on May 8. Speaking about her excitement about the role, Vidya had earlier told PTI, “She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head,” she said. The actor called her “one of the most inspiring women of this country”.

