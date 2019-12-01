Vidyut Jammwal surprises fans watching Commando 3 in theatre. Watch video

bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal, along with director Aditya Datt and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, surprised the audience watching Commando 3 at Gaiety Galaxy cinema. A video of the actor interacting with viewers at the Mumbai theatre was shared by paparazzi on Instagram.

Vidyut also shared a video of the fan interaction on Twitter and wrote, “Jai hind...visiting theatre’s is my favourite part of releasing a movie #commando3.”

Jai hind...visiting theatre’s is my favourite part of releasing a movie #commando3 pic.twitter.com/DIfRRVenHF — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 1, 2019

Commando 3 took off to a good start at the box office and witnessed a boost on its second day. The film has earned Rs 10.38 crore in two days, with mass circuits driving most of the revenue.

Though it has been faring decently at the ticket windows, Commando 3 has failed to impress critics. However, the jaw-dropping action sequences have been applauded.

A Hindustan Times review read, “The Vidyut Jammwal starrer, with Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar as leading ladies and Gulshan Deviah as the bad guy, eventually leaves you with this visceral need to pull out your hair. Let down by a pedestrian narrative, terrible writing and overdramatized situations, the film defies all logic.”

Commando 3 was recently in the eye of a storm, after a teaser showing the molestation of a schoolgirl received a lot of flak from netizens. The controversial clip showed two young girls being stopped on their way to school by a pehelwaan, who proceeded to lift up the skirt of one of them, as the town watched aghast. After a few more cringeworthy seconds, the hero arrived to beat up the baddies and save the day.

The first film in the Commando franchise came in 2011, with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, released in 2017.

Vidyut, who returns as deadly commando Karanveer Singh Dogra in Commando 3, said in an earlier interview that the film was about “getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion”.

