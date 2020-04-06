e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Shahid Kapoor, asked to pick his favourite cricketer, has charming answer

Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Shahid Kapoor, asked to pick his favourite cricketer, has charming answer

Actor Shahid Kapoor had a charming answer at the ready when he was asked to choose between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor trains for his upcoming film Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor trains for his upcoming film Jersey.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent Twitter interaction was asked to choose between Indian cricketing legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. His answer charmed one and all.

When one fan asked Shahid to pick between Kohli and Dhoni, the actor replied, “Mummy or papa?” The response received nearly 10000 ‘likes’ from fans.

 

In the same Ask Me Anything session, Shahid also spoke about his upcoming film, Jersey -- a fictional story of a cricketer staging a comeback, based on the Telugu film of the same name. Speaking about the original actor Nani, Shahid said, “He was fantastic. Made me cry so many times in the movie.”

Asked to say something about Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid said, “Hope to see him back on screen soon.” He also claimed to be a big fan of Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. About how he is spending time at home during quarantine, he said, “Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly...be with family.” Sharing health tips with his fans, he wrote, “At a time like this. Eat healthy food. Train alternate days. Don’t overtrain that also reduces immunity. Stay positive and spread love.”

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor got Imtiaz Ali to replace Bobby Deol with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

Shahid in 2019 delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with the controversial Kabir Singh. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film went on to make more than Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news