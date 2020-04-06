Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Shahid Kapoor, asked to pick his favourite cricketer, has charming answer

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent Twitter interaction was asked to choose between Indian cricketing legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. His answer charmed one and all.

When one fan asked Shahid to pick between Kohli and Dhoni, the actor replied, “Mummy or papa?” The response received nearly 10000 ‘likes’ from fans.

Mummy or papa ? https://t.co/e7gNLFkzw2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

In the same Ask Me Anything session, Shahid also spoke about his upcoming film, Jersey -- a fictional story of a cricketer staging a comeback, based on the Telugu film of the same name. Speaking about the original actor Nani, Shahid said, “He was fantastic. Made me cry so many times in the movie.”

Asked to say something about Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid said, “Hope to see him back on screen soon.” He also claimed to be a big fan of Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. About how he is spending time at home during quarantine, he said, “Divide your time. Be productive. Make a routine. Learn something new. Prep for work whenever it starts. But most importantly...be with family.” Sharing health tips with his fans, he wrote, “At a time like this. Eat healthy food. Train alternate days. Don’t overtrain that also reduces immunity. Stay positive and spread love.”

Shahid in 2019 delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with the controversial Kabir Singh. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film went on to make more than Rs 350 crore worldwide.

