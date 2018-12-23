Watch Nick Jonas dance with mother-in-law Madhu in latest video from Mumbai wedding reception

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have flown to London after their lavish Jodhpur wedding and three receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. But back home, videos from their last party keep coming in. A new video of Nick grooving to a popular Salman Khan song ‘Chunari Chunari’ has surfaced on the fanpages and is a sight to watch.

He can be seen dancing to the Bollywood tunes along with mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Priyanka can also be seen swaying to the music with a drink in her hand. Urmila Matondkar and Sophie Choudry are also seen joining them on the dance floor.

The same video shows actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan catching up at the party over a few dance moves. It is also fun to watch Kartik Aaryan, who can be seen dancing to the hit music. While Ranveer cannot be spotted in the video, Deepika can be seen in the background, matching steps with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Another video found on the fanpages shows Parineeti, Janhvi and Anurag dancing to the popular Amitabh Bachchan number ‘Jumma Chumma’ when Sophie joins in and shares a hug with Janhvi.

Apart from the Priyanka and Nick, her Bajirao Mastani co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight at the Mumbai reception. Not only did they danced together on Gallan Goodiyan from Ranveer and Priyanka’s film Dil Dhadakne Do, Priyanka and Deepika also danced together on their Bajirao Mastani song ‘Pinga.’

The newly-married couple are now reportedly planning to throw a grand reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles in the last week of January. Priyanka’s close friend Meghan Markle, who is now expecting her first baby with Prince Harry, has also been invited. Actors Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres are also expected to attend the party.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 12:34 IST