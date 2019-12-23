Watch: Ranbir Kapoor injures himself while playing football, still poses for selfies with fans

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:07 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s love for football is no secret, and despite his hectic schedule, he ensures that he plays every weekend that he can. This Sunday was no different, as the actor was spotted playing with several other celebrities, including Ishaan Khatter and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

During the match, Ranbir suffered an injury and was left with a bloody lip. However, the actor took the injury in his stride and continued playing. Not only this, he even posed for selfies with his fans, despite being in pain.

In a video that was shared on Instagram, Ranbir tells a photographer that he was hurt during the game. When asked if “thoda sa lag gaya hai”, the actor says, “Thoda nahi yaar, bohot.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which he is paired opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Though the couple has appeared together in advertisements before, this is the first time that they will be seen together on the big screen.

Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, has been planned as a fantasy trilogy. The first instalment is slated for a summer 2020 release. However, reports suggest that due to heavy VFX, it has been pushed to December 2020. There has been no official announcement about the change in release date.

Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera in the pipeline. He will star alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the film. Many pictures of him shooting for the film in a get-up of a village lad have already leaked online.

Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir had told PTI earlier, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

