Watch Ranveer Singh dance on Mumbai’s Gaiety theatre’s terrace during Simmba screening

Actor Ranveer Singh is always in a good mood but even more so when he has a movie to promote. The actor climbed the terrace of Mumbai’s Gaiety movie theatre on Friday where his latest film, Simmba, was being screened. He danced to the film’s hit song, Aankh Maare as a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to cheer for him.

He was joined by the film’s director Rohit Shetty on the terrace as well where he did the iconic Singham step. Watch the video:

Ranveer even shared a live video on Instagram from a movie theatre in which he was seen hiding in the movie theatre’s gallery, listening to people’s reaction to his movie. The audiences could be heard enjoying themselves.

Ranveer Singh dancing on the terrace. (Viral Bhayani)

Simmba released on Friday and opened to a collection of Rs 22 crore. “I don’t understand these statistics, number and figures. I am not a businessman. I am an artist so, you should ask me those type of questions,” Ranveer said on being about his expectations on box-office opening for his film Simmba.

Ranveer plays a corrupt cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) in the film, who turns over a new leaf after he deals with a rape case. Apart from Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles, Ajay Devgn will also appear in an extended cameo in Simmba. Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht and his movie on the 1983 cricket world cup in which he will play the role of Kapil Dev.

