‘What a coincidence’: Dharmendra is visited by a peahen, regrets not making a video like that of PM Narendra Modi

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:44 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra often shares videos of his life amid nature at his farmhouse. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video as he fed peacocks at his official residence in Delhi, Dharmendra has also shared a similar video about a peahen’s visit to his home. However, the actor regrets he couldn’t make a good video like that of the Prime Minister. He attached another video but it is not clear if the video was from the peahen’s latest visit or a throwback one.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “What a coincidence.... kal Modi ji ke aangan mein... naachte dekha...aaj mere aangan mein..... jungle se ikk chali aye ..... video bhi nehi le paaya .... ud gai .... hum intzaar karein ge ........ (What a coincidence...yesterday we saw peacocks dancing in Modi ji’s courtyard, today a peahen flew from the jungle into my courtyard...but I couldn’t even make a video...she flew away but I will wait).”

What a coincidence.... kal Modi ji ke aangan mein मोर naachte dekha...aaj mere aangan mein..... jungle se ikk मोरनी chali aye ..... video bhi nehi le paaya .... ud gai .... hum intzaar karein ge ........ pic.twitter.com/6EfaXbKrfu — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 25, 2020

Two weeks ago, Dharmendra had treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of blooming flowers. “Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you,” wrote the Sholay actor as he gave his fans a view of his lush green garden in a video posted on Twitter. In the video, the camera captures the colourful flowers amid the greenery of the actor’s well-maintained garden with the melodious chirping of a bird.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor continued to add in the caption, “.replying your messages......and requesting you ...for peace and harmony ....to see INDIA our Motherland....world,s most loving country .... love you all Jeete raho.”

The 84-year-old actor moved to his farmhouse before the lockdown was imposed. Of late, he has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles. Earlier, Dharmendra posted a video with a mesmerising view of the rising sun and wished his fans and friends good morning.

