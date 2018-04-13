What went wrong with Kedarnath, Parmanu? KriArj’s Prerna Arora clears air

While the media is abuzz with reports of its films being stalled due to non-payment of dues, KriArj co-founder Prerna Arora says all of it is a malicious conspiracy against her and her production house. She also confirms that Kedarnath - - starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput -- is no longer with KriArj, thanking director Abhishek Kapoor for reaching an amicable solution.

“We (Abhishek and Prerna) met some time ago and I am happy we could sort it all out mutually. Abhishek has given KriArj the Rs 15 crore that were due and now we have closed that chapter. I am happy that we could end this on a positive note. I congratulate Abhishek and Ronnie Screwvala for Kedarnath." she says.

Recent reports also claimed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanne Khan shoot was stalled due to non-payment of dues by producers KriArj. The shoot for Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu was also reportedly cancelled due to similar reasons. Prerna, however, refutes both reports.

“For Fanne Khan, they have already clarified and issued a statement, not KriArj but Rakesyh Omprakash Mehra Pictures. The news is completely untrue. We completed the shoot of the film around a month and only a song remains to be shot. We will schedule the song’s shoot when we get Aishwarya’s dates. All reports on Batti Gul are also baseless,” she adds.

Asked about the legal, ugly and public battle that John Abraham’s Parmanu The Story of Pokharan has got KriArj into, Prerna says it is all an effort to malign her production house. She also assured that everything will be settled and the “truth will be out” soon.

