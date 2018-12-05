When Anil Kapoor told Deepika Padukone to never leave Ranveer Singh, called him perfect

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their third wedding reception on December 1, their second in Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor also attended the party and posed for the paparazzi with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. The Fanney Khan actor recently spoke about the Deepika and Ranveer on the radio chat show No Filter Neha and could not stop gushing about the couple.

Talking about the newlyweds, Anil revealed the time when Deepika visited Ranveer on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do after going through several security hassles to reach the ship. He recalled telling her, “Chhodna mat isko, mera ye ladka superb hai (Never leave this guy. My boy is superb). Perfect choice. You can’t get a better boy.” Dil Dhadakne Do released in 2015 and had starred actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Shefali Shah and Zarina Wahab.

Anil Kapoor with Farah Khan at Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai reception. (IANS)

In the second segment of the chat show, Neha asked Anil to give some advice to a few Bollywood couples. On being asked to comment on Deepika and Ranveer, he said, “They look great together, I wish them really well. They will make a beautiful and fantastic couple. I am very excited they are together.”

Lending his advice for the other couples named by Neha, Anil said that his niece Janhvi Kapoor should do another film with Ishaan Khatter and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt should spend as much time together as possible. He also spoke about his nephew Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and said, “I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy. I don’t want to comment on anything as that’s personal whatever he does. We all family members have believed in that whatever makes the other person happy, makes us happy.”

The actor also spoke about his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja. On being asked if he was a better husband then him, Anil repeatedly said that it is definitely Anand who is a much better husband as compared to him.

