When Hrithik Roshan revealed why he calls Katrina Kaif a ‘mazdoor’

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:28 IST

We all have our own unique ways of giving compliments to our friends but Hrithik Roshan may have left everyone behind in that department. The actor, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in two films so far--Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang--says she works like a ‘mazdoor (labourer)’.

While Hrithik meant it as a compliment, he said Katrina did take it as an insult. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore in September 2019, Hrithik revealed why he uses that term for his co-star.

“This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across,” he said.

Hrithik continued, “I’m telling you, deep inside Katrina is a ‘mazdoor’; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I’m working with her.”

Not just Hrithik but many other actors and directors have also often lauded Katrina for her work ethics and giving every project her 100%. Even her Fitoor co-star Tabu said, “Katrina is the most hard working actress I have ever met, seen and worked with. I had three days to prepare... the involvement with which she works is amazing.”

Katrina will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to release in March but was indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

