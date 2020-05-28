e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Karan Johar said Kareena Kapoor once snubbed him at event: ‘I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?’

When Karan Johar said Kareena Kapoor once snubbed him at event: ‘I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?’

Karan Johar revealed in his autobigography, An Unsuitable Boy, that Kareena Kapoor Khan once snubbed him at a function.

bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a major fallout, back in the day.
Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a major fallout, back in the day.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan has Karan Johar to thank for her breakthrough in Bollywood -- she won hearts with her portrayal of the glamorous Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after a spate of flops. The two have been close friends since then.

However, Karan and Kareena’s friendship hit a rough patch when he was casting for Kal Ho Naa Ho. The filmmaker wrote about their fallout and eventual patch-up in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy.

“She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time,” he wrote, adding that she was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani’s ability to deliver at the box office.

“The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me,” he wrote.

 

Karan tried to extend an olive branch to Kareena at an event but was snubbed by her. “Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?” he said.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him ‘baller’ again: ‘Nobody is telling me what it means’

During the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan’s father Yash Johar was diagnosed with stage four cancer, and Kareena gave him a call as soon as she heard the news.

Karan and Kareena patched up and have been inseparable ever since. Now, their children -- Yash, Roohi and Taimur -- are friends too.

Meanwhile, Karan has cast Kareena in his ambitious directorial venture, Takht, which is set in the Mughal era. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year but has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No compromises on national security: India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row
No compromises on national security: India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row
LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to CMs to discuss Covid-19 crisis, future strategy
LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to CMs to discuss Covid-19 crisis, future strategy
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Delhi sees highest single-day spike with1,024 new Covid-19 cases, tally touches 16,281
Delhi sees highest single-day spike with1,024 new Covid-19 cases, tally touches 16,281
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In