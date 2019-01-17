When Twinkle Khanna used Akshay Kumar as a punching bag: Actor shares hilarious video on wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary and the two have shared some interesting peeks from their personal life. Akshay took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Twinkle on Instagram in which the author can be seen getting ready to kick and punch her husband. Akshay is seen cowering on the other end, ready to take the punch.

Akshay captioned this video, “When you’re a martial arts enthusiast teaching her the moves but She decides to use you as a punching bag instead. That’s how 18 years have been...Improvised and full of surprises. #TheYinToMyYang.”

Twinkle, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures listing everything that her husband has not got her in their 18 years of marriage. It includes a private jet, a date with her childhood crush Rob Lowe, or even hugs from Ranveer Singh. In another tweet, she wrote, “What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge.”

On the work front, Akshay is working on Kesari, which also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and is produced by Karan Johar. Akshay will also be seen in Housefull 4, which will star Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

