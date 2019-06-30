Yuvraj Singh’s retirement party: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Kim Sharma attend. See pics

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket earlier this month. On Saturday, a number of stars from Bollywood and world of cricket showed up at his retirement party.

Spotted at the event were a host of Bollywood stars including rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, actor Raveena Tandon, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash and his wife Shloka, rumoured ex-girlfriend of Yuvraj actor Kim Sharma, MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar among others.

Yuvraj looked relaxed in a pair of black pants and white shirt while his wife Hazel chose leather pants and paired them with a printed top. Kim came wearing a leopard printed strapped dress.

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech at the party.

Rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma at the party.

Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from cricket.

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani at the party.

Anushka Dandekar at the do.

Zaheer Khan came with wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash at the party.

Yuvraj may have retired from cricket but that doesn’t mean he is disappearing from public view just yet. The actor will reportedly make his acting debut in Hotstar’s new series The Office, says reports. Speaking to Bombay Times about his debut, Yuveaj had said: “Well, it’s always good to try something new. Saari life cricket khela hai. Cricket has given me everything, but because it has been such a big part of my life, kabhi kuch aur karne ka time hi nahi mila. Socha, let’s try something different and fun.”

Sagarika Ghatge arrives with Zaheer Khan.

Ajit Agarkar at the party.

Aashish Chaudhary at the party.

Announcing his retirement from all three formats of the game, Yuvraj had tweeted: “After 25yrs in cricket, I’ve decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. ThankU 4being a part of this journey. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again n move forward. It has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side #SteppingOut.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 12:34 IST