e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Zareen Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Why does a person have to die for the world to understand their worth?’

Zareen Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Why does a person have to die for the world to understand their worth?’

Zareen Khan has asked why all the people who have no idea about the person’s life, have so many opinions and things to say when that person is dead.

bollywood Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zareen Khan as raised several questions in her latest Instagram post.
Zareen Khan as raised several questions in her latest Instagram post.
         

Zareen Khan has penned a hard-hitting post days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has asked several tough questions about the discussion and social media outrage after the death of the Sonchiriya actor.

Sharing a video on Instagram that shows her sitting on a lakeside with her back to the camera, Zareen wrote, “There are so many WHYs in my head right now ... WHY does a person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? WHY is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is after being no more? WHY do all the people who have no idea about the person’s life , have so many opinions & things to say when tht person is dead? WHY is being a genius/having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable? WHY has social media become the validation for your happiness & identification of your grief? WHY has the world turned so cruel that a person’s death has become a money making / TRP garnering business? WHY , WHY , WHY ... Just WHY????? #VoicesInMyHead #Why.”

 

She had earlier shared grief over Sushant’s death in an emotional post. Sharing a picture of him on Instagram, she wrote, “You always wore a smile on your face. Can’t get myself to believe this. Shocked & Devastated. R.I.P. @sushantsinghrajput ... you will be missed.”

Hindustantimes

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was suffering from depression and did not leave a suicide note.

Also read: ‘One could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood’: Abhay Deol posts on Shanghai

Meanwhile, Zareen has been spending all her time with her family during lockdown. Sharing about her time at home, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We have started to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. We would constantly be busy and prioritise our work. My family stays with me but I don’t remember when was the last time I sat with them to have a proper meal or just chat and gossip. But we are eating all the meals together now.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
Pending Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students have options:CBSE to SC
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
LIVE: More than 13k Covid patients cured in last 24 hrs, says Health Ministry
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In