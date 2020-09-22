e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Zarina Wahab was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19: report

Zarina Wahab was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19: report

Actor Zarina Wahab had tested positive for Covid-19 and was been admitted to a Mumbai hospital as per a new report. She has since been discharged.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zarina Wahab was admitted to hospital last week.
Zarina Wahab was admitted to hospital last week.
         

Actor Zarina Wahab had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for five days last week after she tested positive to Covid-19. The Chitchor actor reportedly had acute symptoms that included breathlessness.

She was put on oxygen support but the veteran actor responded to care before the service of a ventilator was required. The family wanted privacy and hence she was wheeled in quietly into the hospital and only a few of their closest friends and family were aware of the development.

Dr Jalil Parker of Lilavati Hospital confirmed the news and told Times of India, “Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her.” He later added, “She has gone home. She is much better now.” She is reportedly isolating at her home. It is not known if she has tested negative since.

Zarina’s son Sooraj Pancholi was in news when his name cropped up in connection to the death of Disha Salian. Defending her son, Zarina had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview: “I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe.”

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

It had been speculated that Disha was a friend of Sooraj and that the actor had hosted a party on the night before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Zarina had continued: “They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In