Zero posters: Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina Kaif’s superstar look, Anushka Sharma’s wheelchair-bound avatar

Setting the momentum for the grand trailer reveal on his birthday on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan has shared two new posters for his upcoming film, Zero, and they’re well worth the wait. King Khan treated his with a new poster that shows his dwarf avatar, with Katrina Kaif staring into his eyes. He captioned it, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai. #ZeroPoster.” Indeed, the diva looks glamourous in a figure-hugging red gown with a thigh-high slit as she embraces Shah Rukh’s character. In the second poster, Shah Rukh finally unveiled the first look of Anushka Sharma, who is seen on a wheelchair. This went with the caption, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai... #ZeroPoster.”

Zero is the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man played by Shah Rukh. Katrina plays a superstar and details of Anushka’s character haven’t been revealed so far. The makers had shared a glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser that released on Eid.

The trailer of the film will be released at a grand event at IMAX, Wadala, on Shah Rukh’s birthday. Making it a special event, the venue has been converted into the replica of Meerut city complete with a Ghanta Ghar along with the colourful mela-like set-up with food joints and game stalls. His residence is also decked up for the big day.

The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame and is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21.

