Extract: Like Blood on the Bitten Tongue: Delhi Poems by Akhil Katyal

books

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:07 IST

164pp, Rs 499; Westland

This evening in Delhi

when the auto climbs

the Lodhi Road flyover

and the two modernist arms

of the Methodist Church

take God’s shape

for that half-a-second

my eyeline swims through

the shikhars of the basti’s Shiv temple

straight to the finial—princely green—

of the white-as-milk dome

of the Khilji Mosque

in whose shadow

sleeps Nizamuddin, beloved

of God, Mahbub-e-Ilahi, lying here

eight hundred years, he will outlive us

all, our prince, till the half-second

passes, you climb down

just as his dome’s white

catches the last of the sunlight

and you realise

one doesn’t always have to travel

four hundred thousand kilometres

to reach the moon.

For someone who’ll read this 500 years from now

How are you?

I am sure a lot has changed

between my time and yours

but we’re not very different,

you have only one thing on me:

hindsight.

I have all these questions for you:

Do cars fly now?

Is Mumbai still standing by the sea?

How do you folks manage without ozone?

Have the aliens come yet?

Who is still remembered from my century?

How long did India and Pakistan last?

When did Kashmir become free?

It must be surprising for you,

looking at our time, our lives

must seem so strange to you,

our wars so little,

our toilets for ‘men’ and ‘women’

must make you laugh

our cutting down of trees

would be listed in your ‘Early Causes’

our poetry in which the moon

is still a thing far away

must make you wonder, both

for that moon and for poetry.

You must be baffled

that we couldn’t even imagine

the things you now take for granted.

But let that be, would you do me a favour

for old times’ sake? Would you go to

Humayun’s Tomb in what used to be Delhi

and just as you’re climbing

the front stairs, near the fourth step

I had cut into the stone wall

to your left—‘Akhil loves Rohit’.

Will you go look for it?

Just that. Go look for it.

Akhil Katyal ( Courtesy Westland )

Bangla Sahib

The Delhi night is full,

the moon sits on high.

The road is grey with

the remains of the day,

those who walk by, see

Bangla Sahib

sending

gold

into

the

sky.





Vishwajyoti Ghosh ( Courtesy Westland )

Outer Ring Road

you’re in an auto

speeding

he’s standing by the roadside

you hold only a glimpse

before a bus passes between him

and you

your neck keeps turning on an axis

of desire

the bus consumes all angles

passes by

leaving nothing of him

leaving everything of him

you keep moving

still holding

the glimpse

you will hold on to

all year