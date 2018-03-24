HT-Nielsen top 10: Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time tops non-fiction list

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week as well. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Dan Brown’s novel Origin is at number four, and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown

Dan Brown Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi

Ashwin Sanghi Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu, Kevin Missal

Kevin Missal Our Story Needs No Filter, Sudeep Nagarkar Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles A Brief History Of Time: From Big Bang To Black Holes

Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Bhanumathi Narasimhan

, Bhanumathi Narasimhan The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

India 2018

The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock

Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Catalyst

Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Interest in British physicist Stephen Hawking’s books seems to have spiked since his demise on March 14. His best-selling 1988 book A Brief History of Time leads the non-fiction list this week. It is followed by Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s India 2018 is at the fourth spot and last week’s topper, Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way, is on the fifth spot this week.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Grandma’s Bag of Stories

The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy) Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher The Best of Tenali Raman

365 Bedtime Stories

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

365 Pancharantra Stories

The Best of Panchatantra

Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at the number one spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing this week as well. 365 Bedtime Stories comes next and is followed by Timeless Tales from Panchatantra. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at the fourth spot and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is at number five.

