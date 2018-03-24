HT-Nielsen top 10: Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time tops non-fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Mar 24, 2018 08:44 IST
Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week as well. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Dan Brown’s novel Origin is at number four, and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra is at number five.
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown
- Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta
- Everyone Has a Story, Savi Sharma
- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu, Kevin Missal
- Our Story Needs No Filter, Sudeep Nagarkar
- A Brief History Of Time: From Big Bang To Black Holes
- Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
- India 2018
- The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- Catalyst
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Interest in British physicist Stephen Hawking’s books seems to have spiked since his demise on March 14. His best-selling 1988 book A Brief History of Time leads the non-fiction list this week. It is followed by Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s India 2018 is at the fourth spot and last week’s topper, Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way, is on the fifth spot this week.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Grandma’s Bag of Stories
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy)
- The Best of Tenali Raman
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at the number one spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing this week as well. 365 Bedtime Stories comes next and is followed by Timeless Tales from Panchatantra. 365 Panchatantra Stories is at the fourth spot and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is at number five.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more