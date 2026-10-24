Review: Sleep Journeys byAzra Abbas

Pakistani writer Azra Abbas’s book-length prose poem, Sleep Journeys , travels from Urdu into the Anglophone literary sphere via International Booker Prize winner Daisy Rockwell’s translation. The book, that won the 2025 Wisconsin Prize before it became a Penguin Modern Classics edition this year, is startling in its refusal to be understood or explained. Like a fever dream or a voyage into fantasy, it is something that you can feel only through a first-hand encounter.

Abbas, who is from Karachi, is a pioneer of experimental free verse in Urdu. The choice to embrace this form could not have been easy, given the ghazal’s dominant stature in Urdu literature. Divided into three cantos, Nii.nd kii Masaafate.n was first published in 1981, and in Rockwell’s words, “took the Urdu poetic world by storm” because of its formal and thematic qualities. The formal break from tradition is well expressed in one of the two afterwords, where Abbas recalls her encounter with love, a force that “crashed” over her “like ocean waves”. Once Abbas recognized that the ghazal, with its structural logic of couplets, rhyme and refrain, would be unable to contain the ideas inside her, a prose poem felt like a more “appropriate vessel”.

Looking for linearity in this marshland of a poem, which requires multiple readings before it begins to captivate, would be a futile exercise. Deliberately unsettling, this work isn’t for those who turn to poetry for solace. Meant to be experienced through association and sensation, it reminds the Anglophone reader of Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and of the intense self-interrogation of TS Eliot’s The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock. Like the Beat poet, Abbas too alternates between prayer and transgression. But her voice is not the cry of a generation. Her obsession with interiority (“Why are we at our own doorways when we wish to walk on open waters?”) is closer to Eliot’s “Do I Dare?” in Prufrock.

The anxiety expressed in Sleep Journeys is more cosmic than social. There is a strong religious undercurrent throughout the poem. The narrator speaks of sins that must be accounted for, and prayers that “escape from hands and join intangible breezes” as rosary beads turn. It also invokes the image of crucifixion.

Abbas employs some highly unusual similes to stretch the reader’s imagination – pillows “recline like sad girls”, bodies “pass like carded cotton”, stories are “scattered like moonlight in fields” and tree branches “keep snapping like crushed desires”. A master of the technique of defamiliarization – Viktor Shklovsky’s term for presenting everyday images through a fresh lens – Abbas makes her clouds fetch water instead of letting them drench the earth; her butterflies are not chased but feared since they are depicted as thieves who steal colours.

Birds and animals fill the dreamscape of her poem. The question “will these birds make space for us in our trees?” challenges the human tendency to destroy the homes of other creatures as we build infrastructure for ourselves. At the same time, the non-human presence is not romanticized. The most grotesque image has “bloodthirsty cats suck the blood of newborn babies”.

There are many such images of unexpected violence in the poem, and in Abbas’s afterword, A Bit About Me (1981): words have the power to “impart an ulcer upon/ one another’s skin”; dew, which is usually soft and delicate, is described as assailing human bodies; women adorned with jewellery are compared to livestock “loaded with decorations” at country fairs.