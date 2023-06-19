The Key Challenges to the Widespread Classification of Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen is now gaining importance as a potential source of clean energy and is frequently denoted as ‘The fuel of future’. It is being considered as an indispensable element for de-carbonizing sectors which generate high emissions like transportation, shipping etc. The Paris Agreement aims at creating a framework, to hold global warming to below 2°C above pre –industrial levels and to limit it to at least 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The adoption of Green Hydrogen could be one of the key enablers towards the achievement of the Paris Agreement’s framework.

In today's scenario there are several challenges that exist in the mass adoption of green hydrogen as an alternate source of energy. Listed below are some of the key ones:

The Production Cost: Green hydrogen has immense potential in decarbonizing many sectors; however the cost- effective production of green hydrogen is still unfolding. The current cost of producing 1 kg of green hydrogen is between $5.5 and $6 through the process of electrolysis by using renewable sources of energy. With the usage of conventional fossil fuel, the cost of production of hydrogen is only about $1.5 per kg, which is significantly lower. Presently, the capital expenditure on electrolysers used for splitting oxygen and hydrogen is very high. Although it has decreased nearly 40% in the last 3-4 years, it is still a major impediment towards large scale migration. . There is a need for ample investment in research and development to increase the efficiency of electrolysis technologies and lower production costs. Worldwide, governments could enhance the production of green hydrogen by introducing appropriate grants, subsidies and applicable tax holidays. This will certainly make it more economically feasible for consumers as well as industries.

Scarcity or shortage of water resources: The production of green hydrogen requires plenty of water. On an average, 1 kg of green hydrogen production requires around 10 - 15 liters of water. This will be an issue in non-maritime areas which will need to be addressed appropriately by respective government bodies.

Generating Renewable Sources of Energy: Renewable sources of energy, like wind and solar, act as an agent upon which the production of green hydrogen depends. Increasing or boosting of these sources need to be expedited to be able to avail the benefits of green hydrogen in the journey of de carbonization. Improving global access to components and raw materials will also help in the growth and development of renewable energy projects. International cooperation for proper harnessing of clean energy resources is also a need. Building the required infrastructure for enabling cross-border transmission facilities, can play a vital role in addressing the same.

Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure development plays an important role here. A dependable network of facilities, a network of distribution of pipelines and stations for refueling need to be created. This requires major investments and collaboration between governments and private sectors. The policies of the government in our country are quite supportive and today the availability of crucial funding for infrastructure development is being made visible. Specific regulations for this area are also being made now.

Safety Aspect: There are also some of the safety aspects or standards which are associated with the production of green hydrogen especially in the areas of storage and transportation. Robust and practical standards with ideal regulatory frameworks are crucial in building confidence among producers and users of green hydrogen.

Enhancing the Demand: Governments in various countries are now coming up with strategies and policies to enhance and promote the usage of green hydrogen. There is also an impetus seen to fuel demand in such countries. All this will help in the adoption and indeed the promotion of green hydrogen world over. Such efforts will soon help the planet meet its de carbonization targets within a stipulated time-line.

Ratul Puri is the Chairman of Hindustan PowerProjects Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.