Mumbai: A proposed marina off Cuffe Parade has hit a hurdle after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) asked its developer, Rashmi Development Private Limited, to obtain an NOC from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirming that the project will not clash with a proposed bridge linking Nariman Point with Colaba and Cuffe Parade. Cuffe Parade marina plan stalled over proposed bridge

The issue came up at an MCZMA meeting on September 24, according to minutes uploaded last week. Members noted that the MMRDA had received clearance in August for the bridge project in the same or a nearby location and deferred the marina proposal pending clarification on whether the two projects would overlap or obstruct each other.

Raj Pradhan, owner of Rashmi Development Private Limited, said the company had obtained an NOC from the MMRDA.

The company plans to develop an inland water transport terminal and marina at Cuffe Parade, with a promenade, immigration centre, jetty, yacht ramp, breakwater, navigational channel and turning circle. The proposal also includes an anchored cruise ship that would function as a floating hotel.

The proposal was discussed at three MCZMA meetings in March, April and June and received a recommendation on July 1. The company later withdrew it and submitted a fresh proposal in August. Plans for the private marina and floatel are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Port Authority has invited global bids for a separate ₹922.67-crore marina and integrated waterfront development at Victoria Dock, named the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina.

The project will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, with a 45-year concession. The marina is planned across a protected water area of 37.3 hectares, with capacity for 604 yachts and 424 berths in its first phase.

The selected company will develop the shore-side facilities, expand berthing in later phases and operate the marina for 45 years before transferring the assets to the port authority. The planned amenities include a marina terminal, sailing school, yacht club, repair yard at Haji Bunder, fuel station, five-star hotel, tourism business centre, restaurants, retail outlets and a venue for boat shows and events.

The bidder offering the highest share of profits to the port authority will win the contract. Bids must be submitted by December 15.

M Angamuthu, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, said, “The Marina will open a part of the city’s working harbour for organised marine tourism, sailing and waterfront services, while keeping port operations and safety at the centre.” He said the port authority was executing the marine works and had the necessary clearances.