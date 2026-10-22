DTC wins three national awards for urban transport initiatives

New Delhi:The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been selected for three national Awards of Excellence in Urban Transport by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for its initiatives in digital mobility, smart bus management and data-driven route planning. The three initiatives recognised are the Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme, the Integrated Smart Bus Management System and the DEVI Bus Routes Initiative. (HT Archive)

The awards will be presented at the valedictory session of the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on October 24, officials said on Wednesday.

The three initiatives recognised are the Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme, the Integrated Smart Bus Management System and the DEVI Bus Routes Initiative.

The Pink Saheli NCMC Card programme has facilitated the issuance of over 2 million cards for free bus travel to eligible women and transgender passengers under the applicable scheme. It has been recognised in the Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions category.

The Integrated Smart Bus Management System has been selected for the City with the Best Public Transport System award. It uses GPS-based tracking, CCTV surveillance and performance dashboards to monitor bus operations.

The DEVI Bus Routes Initiative, implemented in coordination with IIT Delhi, has been recognised in the Best Use of Big Data Analytics for Operations and Evidence-Based Transport Planning category. The initiative uses data analytics and scientific route planning to improve neighbourhood connectivity and first- and last-mile access.

Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the awards reflected the government’s commitment to modernising public transport through technology and inclusive mobility.

“These recognitions are an encouragement to further strengthen Delhi’s public transport system. Our focus is on using technology and data to make bus services more efficient, accountable and accessible, while ensuring better last-mile connectivity,” Singh said.

The awards come as the Delhi government seeks to improve public transport connectivity, operational efficiency and passenger services through technology-led interventions and better route planning, added officials.