JMI forms panel to draft students’ union constitution, protesters demand poll dates

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday notified the formation of a five-member committee to draft the students’ union constitution amid protests over its restoration, suspended since 2006. However, the protesting students rejected the order of panel constitution, demanding notification of the students’ union election to call off the strike. (HT Archive)

The development comes nearly 10 days after five students went on a hunger strike, followed by a series of on-campus protests demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).

However, the protesting students rejected the order of panel constitution, demanding notification of the students’ union election to call off the strike.

According to the notification, the committee will also conduct a detailed study into the circumstances that led to the dissolution of the JMISU and submit its report by December 20.

“On the recommendation of the high-level committee, constituted on October 18, the vice-chancellor has constituted a committee to draft the constitution of JMISU under the JMI Act, 1988,” the notification signed by registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi stated.

Zubair Meenai will chair the five-member panel, with four members: Luqman Ahmed Khan, Aslam Khan, M Amarjeet Singh, and Neelofar Afzal. All are professors at the university.

“The committee will consider the circumstances leading to the dissolution of JMISU, various rulings of competent courts in relation to JMISU, and recommendations of the Lyngdoh committee in 2007,” the university said.

It further stated that the panel will reach out to all stakeholders, including students and submit the draft by December 20, 2026.

In a separate notification, the JMI administration announced it would review disciplinary action taken against students involved in protests between October 12 and 21. The university had suspended three students in connection with the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, the protesting students issued a release demanding that JMISU elections be held through a student-constituted election commission, that the university revoke in writing all disciplinary action connected with the ongoing protest, that it remove the chief Proctor and the security advisor, and that it ensure medical monitoring, ambulance access, and protection from intimidation for the students on hunger strike. “The students of Jamia will not be intimidated by deadlines or threats. Our protest is peaceful and democratic, and the hunger strike continues,” the release stated.