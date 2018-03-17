Amy Tan picks five writers to read for writing inspiration

1. Louise Erdrich

My first pick would be Louise because her book Love Medicine which has a conversational narrative. It won the the 1984 National Book Critics Circle Award. This particular book really opened my eyes and inspired me to write.

2. Rabih Alameddine

Lebanese-American writer Rabih Alameddine’s work is inspirational in its own sense, especially if you really want to look at the depth of writing and the craft of ideas.

3. Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The book I would recommend that most people would have even heard of before is Love In The Time Of Cholera. The way it starts, “It is inevitable…” and then he goes on to give a distinctive sensory clue. It’s such a powerful beginning. A story is not just a narrative, it’s what you know at the end of each sentence you write.

4. JM Coetzee

John Maxwell Coetzee’s book Disgrace, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Literature four years after being published. He has a bunch of books that are so in depth about suffering, and he has, within his stories, something very important to say always.

5. Alice Munro

Her books aren’t about big politics or ‘ethnic cleansing’ but she talks about the foundation of human nature and community, which is really is about the rest of the world.

From HT Brunch, March 18, 2018

