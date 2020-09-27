e-paper
Cat-chphrase: Splitting attention

Author, screenwriter and mental health champion on how to not steal the focus from your pet

brunch Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:56 IST
Shaheen Bhatt
Shaheen Bhatt
Hindustan Times
Shaheen suggests ensuring happy experiences for the cat around the baby
Shaheen suggests ensuring happy experiences for the cat around the baby
         

CATTY CONUNDRUM

My sister has just moved in with her baby and my cat hates my six-month-old nephew. I love them both.What do I do?

-Kartika M, Gurugram

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt from 22 years of cohabiting with felines it’s that cats are finicky creatures who hate change.

Here is a list of things cats hate: Everything. As far as your cat is concerned, your nephew is a small, oddly-shaped, strangely-behaved human who has made the home loud and stolen your precious attention.

Over time your cat will adjust. Just give her lots of love and ensure she has happy experiences around the baby. Till then I would keep an eye on your cat: watch out for excessive plotting and scheming.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

top brunch news

