Fight fat and win: Tips and tricks to drop kilos ...easily!

In this column, I am going to step away from the usual injury focus and discuss fat loss and diet. For most Indians, the month of December tends to play havoc with their attempts to attain or maintain their ideal body composition as this is the wedding season, as well as end-of-the-year parties. It is very difficult for most people to control their eating and drinking.

Strangely enough, we also have the phenomenon of people wanting to be lean and slim, so that they can fit into glamorous clothes especially made for the various parties/marriages they need to go to. I have seen horrendous exercise programmes and dietary regimen being sold to make people Insta-Lean. I am not so sure if these programmes and diets ever deliver their promised over-the-top results.

From the trainer’s mouth

1.You cannot out train a bad diet. I have been asked this question countless times – “how do I burn off all these calories/food/drink that I have had for the last so many days?”

Sorry, you cannot burn off any of those calories. But no need to get disheartened – what is done is done, lets get back to pursuing our fitness/leanness goals.

2.Just because you blew your diet at last night’s party, does not mean all is lost. I have seen a number of people so overcome by this one-time “failure” that they make things worse by abandoning their diets. Life happens, deal with it. Focus on getting back on the fitness wagon and in no time you would be on the road to your ideal body weight.

3.Crash diets and over-the-top workout regimes do not work. In fact, they can be deleterious to your health and well-being over the long term. You cannot dump large amount of excess body weight in a short time. Losing fat and gaining fitness takes time and anybody who tells you any different is lying to you. Over-zealous training programmes can easily cause injuries and crash diets can make you sick!

Finding sound solutions

Vegetarians must opt for paneer, dal and simply-cooked vegetables at parties (Shutterstock)

•Even if you have to attend a dozen parties, you can still maintain some discipline in your eating by choosing to eat the lean cuisine that is available. If you are a non-vegetarian, load up on the barbecue mutton, chicken and fish. Avoid the heavy-duty curries. If vegetarian, look for paneer, dal and simply cooked vegetables. Stay away from the oily biryanis, parathas, kachoris, instead if you must eat the breads go for tandoori rotis or simply not eat the rice and breads!

•Avoid the desserts and instead top up on the coffee and tea.

•Continue with your exercise programme. No need to up the intensity suddenly to “burn” the weekend’s party binge.

•If for whatever reason you cannot eat lean at a party, then look at it as a minor hump on the road to your fitness goals. It happens. Get back to your regular diet and exercise from the next day onwards. Do not have an emotional meltdown because you gave into your craving and then spoil things further by stopping your diet or exercise programme.

Remember Rome was not built in a day but it did get built. Humps and bumps on the road are normal. Take the long view and you would not be disappointed!

A strength and conditioning coach for the last 15 years, Kamal Singh, CSCS, specialises in post rehabilitation training and functional training.

From HT Brunch, December 30, 2018

