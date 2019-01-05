Happy new life!

Every January 1, we make health-related resolutions for the new year, and by January 31, we find ourselves back in the old rut. The problem is that most of our resolutions are either impractical or unaccompanied by a good execution plan. So, here’s a fresh take on resolutions...

Change your health paradigm

We tend to have an all or nothing approach to health goals, but actually the small steps needed to achieve our goals are the critical factors. Likewise, we focus mainly on weight loss or maintenance, rather than on overall good health and good habits. For example, a zero calorie diet soda is an unhealthy shortcut to weight loss.

Inculcate movement in your daily routine

For most of us exercise means hitting the gym, joining a fitness class, or going for a yoga session, and our busy schedules make us inconsistent. But we forget that day-to-day activities like climbing the stairs instead of using the lifts, walking up to a colleague instead of sending emails and getting up frequently to fill our water bottles also keep us active. So, include actual activities in your daily routine.

Say no to fad diets

Just focus on mindful and sustainable healthy habits: reduce your consumption of tea or coffee and replace white sugar with jaggery. Opt for whole grains, less refined foods, and more healthy fats.

Indulge – once in a while

When you completely eliminate your favourite foods, cravings tend to lead to binge eating. So, plan occasional cheat meals and balance them with detoxifying foods.

Transform your kitchen

Take charge of your kitchen so the food is fresh, nutrient-rich and low in calories.

Tips and tricks Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins and stay hydrated.

Work on your posture to prevent back problems.

Meditate to keep stress at bay.

Catch adequate sleep to rest your body and mind.

Engage in creative activities to renew your brain function and uplift your mood.

From HT Brunch, January 6, 2019

First Published: Jan 05, 2019