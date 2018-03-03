Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow this Holi weekend
From Ed Sheeran’s latest number to finding notes with words that’ll add shine to your gloomy days we have it all in this week’s WTFbrunch Updated: Mar 03, 2018 21:14 IST
Watch
Ed Sheeran’s latest song Supermarket Flowers has a lilting touch to it that will make your weekend much more relaxing. Add this one to your playlist!
Tap
Imagine finding a note that speaks to you. @notestostrangers leaves notes for strangers in random places and this handle has some of the most relatable words for the good and bad days.
Follow
Dear God give me the strength to deal with corporates who are looking for free shows and panel discussions on Women's Day because "Arre yaar you're a woman, this is for women, why are you asking for money"— hot takes 4 kool kids (@awryaditi) 22 February 2018
Aditi Mittal is one of the most vocal, badass feminists out there. Her timeline is a reality check. Follow @awryaditi for a dose of what really counts for feminism!
From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018
