Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow this Holi weekend

From Ed Sheeran’s latest number to finding notes with words that’ll add shine to your gloomy days we have it all in this week’s WTF

brunch Updated: Mar 03, 2018 21:14 IST
Samreen Tungekar
From a note-worthy Instagram handle to Ed Sheeran’s new number, this week’s WTF is worth the clicks!
Watch

Ed Sheeran’s latest song Supermarket Flowers has a lilting touch to it that will make your weekend much more relaxing. Add this one to your playlist!

Tap

Collaboration with @mrs_lana_banana #notestostrangers

A post shared by Andy Leek (@notestostrangers) on

Imagine finding a note that speaks to you. @notestostrangers leaves notes for strangers in random places and this handle has some of the most relatable words for the good and bad days.

Follow

Aditi Mittal is one of the most vocal, badass feminists out there. Her timeline is a reality check. Follow @awryaditi for a dose of what really counts for feminism!

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
