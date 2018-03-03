Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow this Holi weekend

Watch

Ed Sheeran’s latest song Supermarket Flowers has a lilting touch to it that will make your weekend much more relaxing. Add this one to your playlist!

Collaboration with @mrs_lana_banana #notestostrangers A post shared by Andy Leek (@notestostrangers) on Feb 18, 2018 at 6:18am PST

Imagine finding a note that speaks to you. @notestostrangers leaves notes for strangers in random places and this handle has some of the most relatable words for the good and bad days.

Dear God give me the strength to deal with corporates who are looking for free shows and panel discussions on Women's Day because "Arre yaar you're a woman, this is for women, why are you asking for money" — hot takes 4 kool kids (@awryaditi) 22 February 2018

Aditi Mittal is one of the most vocal, badass feminists out there. Her timeline is a reality check. Follow @awryaditi for a dose of what really counts for feminism!

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

