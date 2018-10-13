How the jumpsuit got back in style... and how you can wear it tonight!

Layer them up with capes and coats, or wear them to the boardroom or to the ball. Think off shoulders and cold cuts, to halters and – for the men – an attitude and some air. The very practical jumpsuits, earlier the garb of skydivers and parachuters, or uniforms for factory workers, now can be worn by everyone, everywhere.

“Jumpsuits offer a carefree approach to dressing and are more practical than a full-length dress,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

And for the men, well, think what your favourite Formula 1 racers wear and the macho quotient this piece of clothing offers will shoot through the roof.

Go bare with a shoulder cut…

How about this safe and sexy bet for the compulsive party hopper!

Wear this if... “You have a medium body type. If one is too skinny or bony, cold shoulder doesn’t look becoming,” says fashion designer Nida Mahmood.

Wear this to... “A day event or for the evening depending on the fabric that your jumpsuit is made in,” she adds.

Accessorise with... “Statement ear pieces as the neckline is closed,” she adds.

On Urvi (left): Jumpsuit, Shivan & Narresh; jewellery, Latique On Ashika (right): Jumpsuit, Shivan & Narresh; jewellery, Latique (Hari Nair)

… And flaunt those toned arms! (right)

Make your endless days in the gym count in a one-shoulder jumpsuit

Wear this if... “You have well-shaped shoulders. Hourglass and even a bit fuller body types can pull off this style well. A spoon body type would be perfect for this style,” advises Nida.

Wear this to... “An evening out! One-shoulder numbers can also work well for casual lunches,” she adds.

Accessorise with... “A choker. It would be great with this style as it’ll draw attention to the bare shoulder and complete the look,” she says.

Errr? A jumpsuit that’s also a pair of shorts?! (left)

Reinvent your wardrobe with a pair of rompers

Wear this if... “You are a petite body type or slender and tall,” says celebrity stylist Amy Billimoria.

Wear this to... “Various occasions from work to a brunch to an evening out!” adds Amy.

Accessorise with... “Keds or for a more boho chic look with gladiators,” she suggests.

On Urvi (left): Blouse and jumpsuit, Anuj Bhutani On Hemant (right): Jumpsuit, Anuj Bhutani; jacket, Dhruv Kapoor (Hari Nair)

Go minimal European (right)

Less is more with jumpsuits

Wear this if...“You have a slim built and are tall because then you can layer the jumpsuit well,” says Amy.

Wear this to... “Work, if you are a stylist or designer!” she says.

Accessorise with...“Minimalism. Just pick a great pair of shoes,” Amy adds.

Mix prints and accessories

Parade in a pantheon of prints

On Ashika: Jumpsuit and shoes, Koovs; cape, Sanskar by Sonam Dubal; jewellery, Latique (Hari Nair)

Wear this if...“You are a bit on the shorter side. Stripes help add an illusion of height to your frame,” says designer Pooja Shroff.

Wear this to...“A casual and comfy event like for a brunch date or a casual day meeting or for that matter even for a daytime mehendi function,” she says.

Accessorise with... “Junk jewellery or statement black metal earrings, or an oxidised broad kadha with big multiple statement rings. For the mehendi function, team it with ethnic juttis and jewellery,” adds Pooja.

Make a gender-neutral statement (right)

Belt your boiler-suit for style

On Urvi (Left): Jumpsuit, Adarsh Gill. On Rajat (Right): Jumpsuit, Anuj Bhutani; watch, Fitbit; shoes, Clarks (Hari Nair)

Wear this if... “You are totally fashion and physique conscious. As then, you will be able to carry off this monotone jumpsuit more stylishly,” says designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Wear this to...“Evening dos, especially in summer as it is sporty and casual. It can be paired with a nice over shirt too,” adds Pawan.

Accessorise with...“A cool pair of sneakers accompanied with a sling bag and a cap,”he suggests.

Show off those collarbones (left)

Give a cold shoulder to summer with florals

Wear this if...“ You belong to the younger age group. The flower print one is fun and flirty,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Wear this to...“ A lunch date as it’s the perfect casual outfit for day wear,” adds the designer.

Accessorise with...“May be just an over-sized tote bag or a small sling bag and let the prints do the talking,” he recommends.

On Urvi (left): Jumpsuit , Adarsh Gill. On Rajat (centre): Jumpsuit, Anuj Bhutani; shoes, Clarks. On Ashika (right): Jumpsuit, Swatee Singh (Hari Nair)

Go formal in red (right)

Rule the red carpet in this pleated jumpsuit

Wear this if...“You have a more slender or petite physique. You will be able to carry it of better then,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Wear this to...“A cocktail party in the evening. Or, if you are a bit daring then you can wear it to office as well!” says Jenjum.

Accessorise with...“A nice clutch and big dangling earrings,” he recommends.

Enhance your curves (left)

You don’t need a body con dress to flaunt your figure

Wear this if...“You’re petite. The overall vertical print can add height, and the trim provides distraction and enhancement in proportions if you are not flat-chested,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Wear this to...“A casual brunch and safely carry the same to an outdoor evening event,” he says.

Accessorise with...“Maybe a pair of small ear studs and keep the heels high to add the glam factor,” Rishi recommends.

On Ashika (left): Jumpsuit, Saaksha & Kinni; shoes, model’s own; jewellery Latique. On Urvi (right): Jumpsuit, Anita Dongre; shoes, Koovs; jewellery, Latique (Hari Nair)

Plus, ace casual dressing (right)

Day-to-night dressing just got easier with this jumpsuit

Wear this if...“You are feminine and looking for something girlie and casual,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

Wear this to...“A brunch and from there wear this over to work. It works outdoors and for a professional setting,” he adds.

Accessorise with...“A slouchy jacket and a hobo or a big bag,” suggests Nachiket.

Play smart in palazzos style (left)

Repeat after us: Palazzos aren’t just for mums!

Wear this if...“Your body type is pear-shaped body as it is a high-waisted palazo look,” says

Amy Billimoria.

Wear this to...“Work or when you go shopping during the day,” she says.

Accessorise with...“A nice pair of hoops would look great with this outfit,” Amy suggests.

On Urvi (Left): Jumpsuit, Shivan & Narresh; shoes, Koovs; jewellery Latique. On Ashika (Right): Jumpsuit, Payal Jain; shoes, model’s own ; cape, Sanskar by Sonam Dubal (Hari Nair)

Layer with care (right)

Camouflage your slender frame with cool overlayers

Wear this if...“If you are slim and tall, as this layered jumpsuit with an overall jacket is best suited for slender frames!” says Amy

Wear this to...“Anywhere you want to make a statement with a fun daywear outfit,” she adds.

Accessorise with...“A pair of unusual sunglasses will look lovely,” recommends Amy.

Follow @lubnasalim1234 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 23:08 IST