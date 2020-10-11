e-paper
HT Brunch Cover stars exclusive video: Rapids with Nikhil Sharma and Ranveer Allahbadia

The Mumbai boys who are the new faces of stardom answer few rapids in fun chat with HT Brunch

brunch Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Jamal Shaikh
Hindustan Times
Nikhil Sharma @Mumbiker Nikhil and Ranveer Allahbadia @BeerBiceps in an exclusive chat with HT Brunch
Nikhil Sharma @Mumbiker Nikhil and Ranveer Allahbadia @BeerBiceps in an exclusive chat with HT Brunch(Subi Samuel)
         

These Mumbai boys are the new faces of stardom who have over million subscribers and portray the different meanings of fame in today’s age of social media. And, they are real people with extraordinary dreams. As we pose some social questions to Nikhil Sharma aka Mumbiker Nikhil and Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, here’s what they said.

Read the HT Brunch Cover story: Presenting the new Gods of Infotainment

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

