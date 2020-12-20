HT Brunch Cover Story: 2020’s Surprise Santa (and his little helper)

brunch

Dec 20, 2020

Growing up in the quaint city of Moga in Punjab, actor Sonu Sood watched his father serve langar to people outside his store, Bombay Cloth House, every week. His fondest childhood memory of his mother, a college professor in their hometown, is the one line she would often repeat: ‘Consider yourself successful the day you are able to help the needy when they aren’t expecting it from you, and if you’re able to change a life’.

These are words he’s carried with himself even today, in 2020, a year in which he emerged more heroic than any of the movie roles he’s ever played. This is a lesson he’s hoping to inspire in his sons (Eshaan, 18, and Ayaan, 12), leading by example.

The incident that triggered his efforts to help migrant workers travel back to their hometowns during the lockdown was the same thing anyone who peeked onto any main road in any major city would have seen this March: people walking home. Sonu happened to be distributing food in Thane when he came across a bunch of 350-odd people making their way to Karnataka.

"I've taught my boys the importance of time, shared my experiences and struggle, so that they don't spend the same number of years learning the same lessons"

“I thought ‘we can’t let them walk’,” he recalls. He applied for his first set of permissions and once they came through, there was no looking back. “I wasn’t trained or equipped to help so many people. But when you help people, that’s when you realise how powerful you can be. Especially when things reached the needy at the right time,” Sonu says, showing a glimpse of the ‘never-give-up-attitude’, which Eshaan says he admires about his dad. (See box on Page 14)

True calling

Visibly uncomfortable talking about mortgaging eight properties in Mumbai in an effort to raise ₹10 crore for the needy, Sonu calls it a personal and emotional step. “I always thought I came to this city (Mumbai) to become an actor. And yeah, I did become one and do movies in different languages, but when you do something like this that helps people, that’s when you connect with your soul. I feel this is what I came to Mumbai for,” says Sonu.

What of those who are trolling him? “You either react to people who point fingers or put the same effort into helping people. Instead of clarifying, get people to join the movement,” he says. Something he tried out with a few negative DM-ers. “Some joined and now they feel embarrassed about it. I am just glad to welcome them,” he smiles.

His kids too have started getting involved in his lockdown projects, forwarding him messages they come across and following them up. But raising two boys in the age of social media is a huge responsibility. “There is so much exposure that empathy, goodness and hard work all need to be embedded in your system,” says the father. He has never raised his voice with his kids, but is always available with a wise word.

“I’ve taught them the importance of time, shared my experiences and struggle so that they don’t spend the same number of years on learning the same lessons. This generation is focused, equipped and trained,” he says.

A family that works out together

Sonu has now started working out with his 18-year-old-son Eshaan, even accompanying him for kick-boxing classes, and practices cricket with the younger one, 12-year-old Ayaan, who is the captain of his school cricket team. Eshaan, meanwhile, is looking to do business studies abroad, perhaps together with theatre.

“Both are tough fields. It’s tough and competitive. It doesn’t matter which family you belong to,” says Sonu, who believes education is crucial. “Education always helps. Not just for clarity in knowing what profession you want to get into but you are exposed to the world more,” says the electronics engineer who got into acting all those years ago.

Like any other family, they have the whole ‘spend less time on your phone’ argument at home, love travelling, spending time in Moga, gardening and going out for paani-puri together. And, of course, working out.

“There are days when the whole family is in the gym – Sonali on the treadmill, Eshaan doing push-ups, Ayaan working out. We all love fitness and I’m glad the kids are inclined towards it. It’s very special to work out with Eshaan. It feels like it was just yesterday that he was born. And today, we are working out together. It motivates me – though, of course, by the time Eshaan wakes up, I have finished gymming,” he laughs.

Then and now

Eshaan gives Sonu tips on what to post on social media, edits his pictures and even suggests captions. Ayaan isn’t on social media yet and doesn’t use his phone much. “It’s impossible to monitor what they do on the Internet. They have to be wise enough to make those decisions. In any case, this newer generation is too smart – they know everything,” Sonu smiles. “Today it’s a different world.”

Like when it comes to deadlines to come home. “I don’t know how much they listen… it works for two-three days. But at least we know they aren’t going out partying and are safe,” he smiles. While Sonu isn’t their confidante when it comes to ‘girl talk’ (it’s their mother, Sonali, Eshaan goes to), the boys do have many female friends who come over. “When we were in college, we thought twice before going to a female friend’s place. But today, parents are more open to it too. The newer generation is there to teach us – that’s what I believe now,” Sonu says, adding that the best way to influence anyone is to do it yourself and have them absorb it, instead of handing out a list of dos and don’ts.

This is something we can all learn this Christmas. For Christmas is not just about family or loved ones, but a call to truly celebrate the joy of giving by being selfless. “Be a Santa Claus for someone. We need more Santas since the pandemic hit us, more people who can make Christmas special. Don’t wait for Santa, be Santa,” says Sonu.

