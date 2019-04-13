“I’d swipe right on Idris Elba on Tinder!” says Minissha Lamba

All about Minissha Date of birth: January 18

Sun Sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Aurangabad

School/college: Chettinad Vidyashram, Chennai/Miranda House, Delhi

High point of your life: My debut as a theatre artist

Low point of your life : When people thought I was written off

If not an actress, what would you have been?

A war correspondent.

What do you like best about Bollywood?

It’s not monotonous.

Who are the sexiest actors, according to you?

Daniel Craig, Idris Elba and Salman Khan.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m realistically romantic!

A song you can’t get out of your head...?

Bird Set Free by Sia.

If you have a Tinder account, who’d you swipe right on?

Idris Elba!

Tell us three things you look for in a man.

Emotional loyalty, someone you can have conversations with on a variety of subjects and someone who opens up my world to new ideas, experiences, etc.

What is love for you?

When you have more good years than bad with your partner, that’s love for me.

What’s your social media strategy?

Less is more. But today, social media is all about ‘more is more’.

And one thing you always do on social media?

I try to be politically correct. Though I think I shouldn’t. What’s the point of being on social media if it’s always just to say pretty stuff.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?

Sent me a vial of blood... Of course, it completely dried up by the time it came to me.

An advice about relationships your mother gave you...?

To always be independent financially.

And, what’s your most favourite thing about Delhi?

The food and the love people gave me when I performed my first Hindi play Hello Zindagi.

Your strategy in a crisis is…?

To panic!

And how do you de-stress?

By taking long, hot showers.

Minissha’s favourites Cuisine: Indian

Destination: Any warm beach with blue waters, what a cliché!

Book: Philip Caputo’s Acts Of Faith

Song: All of Sia’s songs

Street food: Chaat

