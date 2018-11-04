I’m attracted to a man if he is self-made, says Taapsee Pannu
The actress talks about her career highs, Bollywood and the kind of man she wants!brunch Updated: Nov 04, 2018 00:10 IST
- Date of birth: August 1
- Sun sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Delhi
- School/College: Mata Jai Kaur Public School/ Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, New Delhi
- First break: Telugu film Jhummandi Nadam in 2010
- High point of your life: It would be when my film Aadukalam (Tamil) won six National Awards at the 58th National Film Award
- Low point of your life: When after a series of flops I was tagged as the iron leg of the Telugu film industry
One thing that you never leave home without is…?
My keys, as my sister gets angry when she has to open the door for me at odd hours.
If not an actor, then what would you have been?
A marketing professional, after completing my MBA.
What’s the best thing about Bollywood?
That it is so big that it can fit in people regardless of their background, caste, creed or economic status.
Your most favourite actor is...?
It changes every few days but my eternal favourite is Robert Downey Jr.
Your idea of a perfect day is...?
One when I can go sky diving or snorkelling as I love adventure sports.
What, according to you, is the most attractive quality in a man?
That he is a self-made person.
- Drink: Cucumber juice
- Holiday destination: Maldives
- Film: X Men
- Cuisine:Japanese
- Side of the bed: Right
