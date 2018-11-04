I’m attracted to a man if he is self-made, says Taapsee Pannu

About Taapsee Date of birth: August 1

Sun sign: Leo

Place of birth: Delhi

School/College: Mata Jai Kaur Public School/ Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, New Delhi

First break: Telugu film Jhummandi Nadam in 2010

High point of your life: It would be when my film Aadukalam (Tamil) won six National Awards at the 58th National Film Award

Low point of your life: When after a series of flops I was tagged as the iron leg of the Telugu film industry

One thing that you never leave home without is…?

My keys, as my sister gets angry when she has to open the door for me at odd hours.

If not an actor, then what would you have been?

A marketing professional, after completing my MBA.

The Pink star played HT Brunch’s Secret Santa in 2016. The pic with the beard set social media abuzz; the most popular guess: Katrina Kaif. The cover appeared on Dec 25

What’s the best thing about Bollywood?

That it is so big that it can fit in people regardless of their background, caste, creed or economic status.

Your most favourite actor is...?

It changes every few days but my eternal favourite is Robert Downey Jr.

Your idea of a perfect day is...?

One when I can go sky diving or snorkelling as I love adventure sports.

What, according to you, is the most attractive quality in a man?

That he is a self-made person.

Favourites Drink: Cucumber juice

Holiday destination: Maldives

Film: X Men

Cuisine:Japanese

Side of the bed: Right

