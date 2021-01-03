e-paper
Home / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Of memorable experiences around India

Jeremy Jauncey: Of memorable experiences around India

The international entrepreneur gets nostalgic about his favourite Indian destination memory, and why he would prefer a longer holiday over a luxurious commute

brunch Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:18 IST
Jeremy Jauncey
Jeremy Jauncey
Hindustan Times
A luxurious flight or a longer holiday - what’s Jeremy pick?
A luxurious flight or a longer holiday - what’s Jeremy pick?
         

Star city

Of all the Indian cities you have visited, could you pick the one that allowed you the experience of a lifetime?

—Deepali M, Via Email

The first time shooting in Agra was around Diwali and is a memory that will stay with me for life. The pace of everything was frantic, exciting and new, and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t been at this time of year to do so.

Penny wise

Splurging on a business class ticket, or spending more days at your destination: what’s your pick?

—Janice L, Via Instagram

More time at the destination without a doubt.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

