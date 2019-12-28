e-paper
Personal Agenda with Anamika Khanna: "One thing I don't want to take with me in 2020 is disrespect for anything"

Personal Agenda with Anamika Khanna: “One thing I don’t want to take with me in 2020 is disrespect for anything”

The fashion designer feels happy about choosing fashion designing as a career as it changed her life

Dec 28, 2019
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Anamika Khanna defines her design aesthetic as experimental, subtle and classic
Anamika Khanna defines her design aesthetic as experimental, subtle and classic(Photo courtesy: FDCI)
         
All About Anamika
  • Date of birth: July 19
  • Sunsign :Cancer
  • Place of birth: Jodhpur
  • Hometown: Kolkata
  • School/College: MB Girls High School/ Loreto College, Kolkata
  • First break: Almost 20 years ago, when at a fashion awards show in Kolkata I was asked to design clothes
  • High point of your life: The day I decided to choose fashion designing as my career. It changed my life.
  • Low point of your life:A health issue I went through one-and- a-half year ago

If you weren’t a fashion designer, what would you have been?

A classical dancer.

One piece of clothing we’ll always find in your wardrobe...?

A white kurta.

A personality you wish to dress up...?

Madonna.

Describe your design aesthetic in three words.

Experimental, subtle and classic.

One thing you want to leave behind and not take with you in 2020...?

Disrespect for anything.

What’s your take on watchdogs like Diet Sabya?

It’s a good thing as somewhere at the back of your mind it sort of puts a check.

So, what’s the last show you binge-watched?

The Crown.

Pick one country to visit just for the fashion.

Turkey.

What’s your idea of a perfect Sunday?

Staying in bed, eating and watching something on Netflix.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

She’s gone! I have nothing to wear! (May be posthumous)

What makes you proud about your craft?

The magic of Indian craftsmanship that is recognised worldwide and that’s what I am proudly showcasing at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

On My Phone
  • The first app I check in the morning: Instagram
  • The last app I check before sleeping: Ditto
  • Most re-watched on YouTube: Alexander McQueen’s 2008 show
  • On speed-dial: My boys and my mum
  • Favourite Insta filter: I don’t upload any pics. My boys do it!

Your go to social medium is…?

I’m not on Twitter and use Instagram very sparingly.

The theme song of my life is...?

I Did It My Way by Frank Sinatra.

From HT Brunch, December 29, 2019

