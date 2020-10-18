Rahul Khanna: Comfort in one’s own skin and dining etiquettes

brunch

Waist watch

I’m heavy on the waist, but I enjoy wearing narrow-fitted pants. How can I boost my confidence?

—Gaganjit Singh Khalsi, Via Email

Let’s be clear, there’s no such thing as a wrong body shape. Not everyone can or should look the same. What matters is that you’re striving to be the healthiest possible version of yourself. If that’s the path you’re already on and your skinny slacks make you feel sensational — I say, squeeze yourself into those sartorial sausage casings and rock the heck out of them! If, however, you feel self-conscious, that’s going to show and make you look less than 100 per cent. In that case, use those tight trousers as the proverbial carrot at the end of the stick that is your fitness journey.

Napkin manners

How do I tell my dad to stop tucking the napkin into his collar, especially when we are eating out?

—Zubin T, Via Instagram

You know that saying about teaching an old dog new tricks? I’m not implying you’re of canine descent, just that it’s pointless trying to get someone who is set in their ways to do something they don’t want to. Suggest it gently. If that doesn’t get a favorable response, stick to family dinners at those seafood restaurants where they give you a bib. He’ll fit right in!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

