e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Comfort in one’s own skin and dining etiquettes

Rahul Khanna: Comfort in one’s own skin and dining etiquettes

Actor and style icon on making comfort the first priority- in dressing and dining

brunch Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 07:10 IST
Rahul Khanna
Rahul Khanna
Hindustan Times
Rahul Khanna says if you feel self-conscious, it will show and make you look less than 100 per cent
Rahul Khanna says if you feel self-conscious, it will show and make you look less than 100 per cent
         

Waist watch

I’m heavy on the waist, but I enjoy wearing narrow-fitted pants. How can I boost my confidence?

—Gaganjit Singh Khalsi, Via Email

Let’s be clear, there’s no such thing as a wrong body shape. Not everyone can or should look the same. What matters is that you’re striving to be the healthiest possible version of yourself. If that’s the path you’re already on and your skinny slacks make you feel sensational — I say, squeeze yourself into those sartorial sausage casings and rock the heck out of them! If, however, you feel self-conscious, that’s going to show and make you look less than 100 per cent. In that case, use those tight trousers as the proverbial carrot at the end of the stick that is your fitness journey.

Napkin manners

How do I tell my dad to stop tucking the napkin into his collar, especially when we are eating out?

—Zubin T, Via Instagram

You know that saying about teaching an old dog new tricks? I’m not implying you’re of canine descent, just that it’s pointless trying to get someone who is set in their ways to do something they don’t want to. Suggest it gently. If that doesn’t get a favorable response, stick to family dinners at those seafood restaurants where they give you a bib. He’ll fit right in!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air
Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
‘Got MoM against Aus, NZ & WI’: Krunal Pandya hopeful of an India comeback
‘Got MoM against Aus, NZ & WI’: Krunal Pandya hopeful of an India comeback
Ajit Pawar may come under ED scanner amid money laundering probe
Ajit Pawar may come under ED scanner amid money laundering probe
‘He needs to be aggressive or let someone else open the batting’
‘He needs to be aggressive or let someone else open the batting’
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In