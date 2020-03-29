e-paper
Home / Brunch / Riz Ahmed, Rita Wilson, and gorgeous storm clouds in this week's WTF

Riz Ahmed, Rita Wilson, and gorgeous storm clouds in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Mar 29, 2020 02:29 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Riz Ahmed’s poetry from The Big Narstie Show answers the most poignant question desi kids and immigrants of colour get slapped with: “Where You From”? in countries like the UK and the US 

Tap

Check out commercial pilot Santiago Borja L’s award winning photographs especially those in storm clouds as viewed from his cockpit!

 

Follow

Tom Hanks’ better half Rita Wilson gave birth to Quarantunes when she took to Twitter asking for song suggestions for the home-detained!

From HT Brunch, March 29, 2020

