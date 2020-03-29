Riz Ahmed, Rita Wilson, and gorgeous storm clouds in this week’s WTF

brunch

Mar 29, 2020

Riz Ahmed’s poetry from The Big Narstie Show answers the most poignant question desi kids and immigrants of colour get slapped with: “Where You From”? in countries like the UK and the US

Check out commercial pilot Santiago Borja L’s award winning photographs especially those in storm clouds as viewed from his cockpit!

Tom Hanks’ better half Rita Wilson gave birth to Quarantunes when she took to Twitter asking for song suggestions for the home-detained!

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

