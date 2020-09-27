e-paper
Home / Brunch / Social Media Star: Meet Saurav Kishan, the YouTube cover singer of Mohd Rafi songs

Social Media Star: Meet Saurav Kishan, the YouTube cover singer of Mohd Rafi songs

Our weekly award to the 23-year-old whose songs have made the internet fall in love with his voice

brunch Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:05 IST
Shruti Nair
Shruti Nair
Hindustan Times
Twenty three-year-old Saurav Kishan is a final year MBBS student in China and started uploading YouTube covers of Mohd Rafi songs during the lockdown
Twenty three-year-old Saurav Kishan is a final year MBBS student in China and started uploading YouTube covers of Mohd Rafi songs during the lockdown
         

On September 12, Saurav Kishan, 23, woke up to a call from a friend who told him that bigwigs like Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Kant and Shankar Mahadevan were tweeting about him. 

“When I checked my phone in the morning, my follower count on Insta had shot up nearly two times,” he says. 

In a week, his rendition of Teri Aankhon Ke Siva, has over 43,000 likes* and more than 9,000 retweets* on Twitter.

“I was not on Twitter then so I had no clue about it for five-six hours” he says.

Hindustantimes

Break the Internet

Saurav, a final year MBBS student studying at Xinjiang Medical University in China, has learnt Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. When he returned home due to the pandemic, he started recording and sending his songs to friends who’d share them on WhatsApp groups. “I know the lyrics of nearly 800 Rafi songs,” he says.  

“I know the lyrics of nearly 800 songs by Mohammed Rafi”

Rise of chhota Rafi

This Kerala boy was already a local music sensation in Kozhikode after he earned the tag of Chotta Rafi on a Malayalam singing reality show.  

About offers pouring and back-to-back interviews, Saurav says: “I am immensely grateful to Anand sir and to everyone who has tweeted about me.” 

top brunch news

