Watch Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Dua’s discussion on female in comedy on Brunch WTF

Watch

Mallika Dua and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart-to-heart discussion on breaking the male comedian stereotypes will enlighten you this Sunday.

Tap

Poetry and art go hand in hand on Mansi Jikadara’s Instagram account @thetypewriterdaily. Tap for some realistic pieces of writing.

Follow

Freddie Mercury and his unenthused cat tiffany, 1988 pic.twitter.com/4AnaUnNOqI — Cats (@SpaceCatPics) December 14, 2018

Even Freddy Mercury wasn’t spared! Follow Cats on @SpaceCatPics for a dose of feline energy on your Twitter feed.

From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 19:40 IST