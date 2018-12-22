Watch Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Dua’s discussion on female in comedy on Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Dec 22, 2018 19:40 IST
Mallika Dua and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart-to-heart discussion on breaking the male comedian stereotypes will enlighten you this Sunday.
🍭 . . . thank you for reading my poems and quotes. art and words are my own. Xx💕 . . . #poetry #poem #art #artjournal #journaling #writersofinstagram #writersofig #writersofindia #poetsofindia #poetsofinstagram #poetsofig #doodle #drawing #heartbreak #healing #artistsoninstagram #aesthetic #tumblr #thoughts #words #spilledink #sharingart #artsy #art_we_inspire #follow #poetryisnotdead
Poetry and art go hand in hand on Mansi Jikadara’s Instagram account @thetypewriterdaily. Tap for some realistic pieces of writing.
Freddie Mercury and his unenthused cat tiffany, 1988 pic.twitter.com/4AnaUnNOqI— Cats (@SpaceCatPics) December 14, 2018
Even Freddy Mercury wasn’t spared! Follow Cats on @SpaceCatPics for a dose of feline energy on your Twitter feed.
From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018
First Published: Dec 22, 2018 19:40 IST