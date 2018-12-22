 Watch Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Dua’s discussion on female in comedy on Brunch WTF
Watch Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Dua’s discussion on female in comedy on Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Dec 22, 2018 19:40 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Mansi Jikadara,Freddy Mercury,Follow Cats
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Mallika Dua and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart-to-heart discussion on breaking the male comedian stereotypes will enlighten you this Sunday.

Tap

Poetry and art go hand in hand on Mansi Jikadara’s Instagram account @thetypewriterdaily. Tap for some realistic pieces of writing.

Follow

Even Freddy Mercury wasn’t spared! Follow Cats on @SpaceCatPics for a dose of feline energy on your Twitter feed.

From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 19:40 IST

