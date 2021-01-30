IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to put forth govt's agenda for Budget Session
During PM's virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.(PTI)
During PM's virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.(PTI)
budget

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to put forth govt's agenda for Budget Session

Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 AM IST

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament.

This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the session. The Budget Session began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

During the virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.

The opposition parties had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers' agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of five hours each to ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget session parliament budget session pm modi
app
Close
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi

By , Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 AM IST
  • Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
budget

Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 AM IST
  • He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The revised estimates for 2019-20 have reduced growth in primary and secondary sectors while tertiary sector estimates have been revised upwards.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
The revised estimates for 2019-20 have reduced growth in primary and secondary sectors while tertiary sector estimates have been revised upwards.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
budget

NSO revises economic estimates, puts growth for FY2019-20 at 4%

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:40 AM IST
  • The estimates for 2019-20 imply that the projected contraction of 7.7% in 2020-21 will increase to 7.8%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Economic Advisor CEA Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian addreses a press conference after the Economic Survey 202021 was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chief Economic Advisor CEA Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian addreses a press conference after the Economic Survey 202021 was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer works in his paddy field as smoke rises from brick kilns on the outskirts of Guwahati(AP Photo)
A farmer works in his paddy field as smoke rises from brick kilns on the outskirts of Guwahati(AP Photo)
budget

Agricultural sector likely to cushion Covid-19 shock

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • The survey pointed out that agriculture is “set to cushion the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in 2020-21 with a growth of 3.4 % in both Q1 and Q2 (quarter 1 and quarter 2)”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India currently spends around 1% of its GDP on health. One of the expectations of Union Budget 2021-22 is that it will increase allocations to public health. In this photo, a healthcare worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
India currently spends around 1% of its GDP on health. One of the expectations of Union Budget 2021-22 is that it will increase allocations to public health. In this photo, a healthcare worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
budget

Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:37 AM IST
  • The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman works in a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh(Reuters)
A woman works in a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh(Reuters)
budget

Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth

By Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and other officials after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and other officials after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
budget

Policy response has ensured V-shaped recovery underway

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:35 AM IST
  • The Survey projects GDP growth of 11% and 6.8% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, in line with IMF’s projection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman(HT Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman(HT Photo)
budget

From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The Union Budget is a document that provides an estimation of the revenue and expenses of a country during the financial year and draws up a financial plan for the country, thereby deciding and allocating a specific sum for various government schemes and departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Highlights of Economic Survey 2020-2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The survey clearly points out the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy as CEA Subramanian said, “India focused on saving lives and livelihoods by its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office in parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office in parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. (Reuters)
budget

What Economic Survey says about V-shaped recovery post Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Dissecting the impact of Covid-19 on various sectors of the country, the survey said that India's economy witnessed a palpable V-shaped recovery in industrial production over the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian also said that the government's measures prevented 3.7 million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 100,000 deaths. (Mint File photo)
Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian also said that the government's measures prevented 3.7 million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 100,000 deaths. (Mint File photo)
budget

India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Economic Survey has projected that the Indian economy can contract by 7.7% in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11% in the next financial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds budget papers as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds budget papers as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
budget

Economic Survey: GDP growth seen at 11% for 2021-22, 'V-shaped recovery' likely

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:11 PM IST
India's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9% in April-June and by 7.5% in the second quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next..(Reuters file photo)
For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next..(Reuters file photo)
budget

FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Full speech text: Prez Kovind's address to Parliament as Budget session starts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
India is holding its Budget session in the Parliament starting today. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's Union budget on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP