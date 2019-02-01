Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog: Budget 2019 earmarks Rs 750 crore for cow welfare

The Narendra Modi government on Friday proposed setting up a commission, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog in Budget 2019 for the welfare cows. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will for “sustainable genetic upgradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of cows.”

Goyal said, “I am happy to announce setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog. The government will never step back from protection of the Gau Mata.” He announced a fund of Rs 750 crore for the Rashtriya Gokul Mission in the current financial year.

The finance minister said, “Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sector also needs considerable support. I have increased the allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission to Rs 750 crore in the current year itself.”

The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows, Goyal said. The interim budget provided for two per cent interest subvention to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.

Later addressing a press conference, Goyal said the proposal for the welfare of cows was made in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. He said the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution makes it a duty of the government to work for welfare of cows.

The interim budget proposed other measures to address farm and rural distress. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) was another big announcement for the farmers in the Budget 2019.

PM-KISAN will extend direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year to farmer families, having cultivable land up to two hectares, Goyal said. The finance minister announced an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore for 2019-20 and Rs 20,000 crore in the revised estimates of financial year 2018-19 under PM Kisan scheme.

Around 12 crore small and marginal farmers will be given a cash assistance of Rs 2,000 in three equal instalments each. The amount will be directly transferred to bank accounts of the farmers. Goyal said the government would be asking for data on eligible farmers from all the states.

He said the PM Kisan scheme would be made effective from December 1, 2018 and the first instalment for the period up to March 31, 2019 would be paid during this financial year itself.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:27 IST