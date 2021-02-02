IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Will budget 2021-22 boost infra ?
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 boost infra ?

This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes.
READ FULL STORY
By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST

The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025. The 2021-22 budget has deployed a mix of old and new to achieve this target.

This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes. If the ideas discussed in the budget are actually implemented, India might see more privately owned and operated roads, airports, railways, freight corridors, and ports.

Both these ideas are extremely important and potentially game-changing.

Let us take the idea of DFI first. Collapse of infrastructure projects, partly due to over optimistic revenue projections and partly because of courts cancelling resource allocations such as telecom spectrum and coal mines, played a big role in creating the bad loan crisis in Indian banks after the 2008 global financial crisis.

While it did not help that banks, especially the government-owned ones, had poor governance mechanisms and kept evergreening stressed loans so that they would not have to make extra provisioning to meet capital adequacy norms, many experts have pointed out that banks were not the best suited institutions to lend to infrastructure projects. This was because infrastructure projects take a long time to break even, while banks deal with mostly short-term deposits.

Experts call this an asset-liability mismatch. It is in this context that the discussion about recreating a DFI framework started doing the rounds. This budget has tried to tap into this sentiment. The fact that the proposed DFI will begin with a budgetary allocation of just 20,000 crore, suggests that the government wants to test the waters. It has set itself a modest target of building a portfolio of 5 lakh crore for this DFI in three years’ time.

Budget for key infra-related ministries
Budget for key infra-related ministries

The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.

The budget speech says that “monetizing operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction” and has proposed that even existing infrastructure assets including those with National Highway Authority of India, Power Grid Corporation, freight corridors of railways, airports, and oil and gas pipelines will be a part of the asset monetisation programme. To be sure, the asset monetisation programme is being taken along with a sharp rise in capital expenditure allocation in 2021-22.

The budget proposes to award contracts for construction of 8,500km of roads by March 2022, and completion of an additional 11,000km of national highway corridors. Ambitious targets have also been set in railways, waterways and urban transport infrastructure including public buses and metro rail network.

The budget has also made an outlay of 3 lakh crore over the next five years towards reforms-based and results-linked power distribution sector scheme to address the viability crisis in power distribution companies

It also seeks to provide a bigger playing field to foreign capital in the field of infrastructure by proposing to make amendments to relevant legislations to allow debt financing of InVITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and REITs (real estate investment trusts) by foreign portfolio investors.

“The FY22 budget, by announcing the setting up a development finance institutions (DFI) with a corpus of 20,000 crore will go a long way in filling up the gap created by the demise of erstwhile DFIs namely Industrial Finance Corporation of India, Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, and Industrial Development Bank of India. DFIs, unlike banks, besides bringing in the knowledge of project financing are known to have the patient capital suited for infrastructure financing. The debt financing of InVITs and REITs by foreign portfolio inflows and monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets are the right steps towards infrastructure financing,” said a note by India Ratings and Research.

To be sure, some have pointed to part of the infra-push as being driven by the upcoming assembly elections in five states. “The budget announced construction of roads in states going for elections, is there any motive behind it? Why not other states? It announced road projects of 625km in West Bengal, but the state government has already constructed 88,841km of rural roads in 10 years, which has been recognised by the Government of India,” said Amit Mitra finance minister of West Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government’s asset monetisation plan in a tweet criticising the Budget. “Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India’s assets to his crony capitalist friends.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 union budget of india infrastructure sector
app
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 balance the fisc?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Not only has the fiscal deficit reached an all-time high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21,as per the Revised Estimates (RE) given in the 2021-22 budget, it is not expected to come down anytime soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 spur growth

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Fiscal deficit as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone up from the 2020-21 Budget Estimate (BE) of 3.5% to a massive 9.5% according to the Revised Estimate (RE) numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
budget

Decoding the big numbers in the Union Budget '21-22

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:26 AM IST
The highlights from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget that sought to get India back on the road to recovery after the Covid-19 challenge while not taking the foot off the growth accelerator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
budget

FDI hike will boost insurance sector

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Proposal likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand presence in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
budget

Government paves way to take LIC to the stock exchange

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Announcing the budget for fiscal 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the LIC Act and bring the rules for LIC under the Companies Act to ensure that the insurer does not face regulatory hurdles in launching its IPO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
budget

Union budget 2021: 1,500 crore scheme to boost digital payments

Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 AM IST
UPI transactions have increased continuously, clocking 2.3 bn transactions in January, up from 2.23 bn in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh crore.(PTI)
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore.(PTI)
budget

New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least 5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of 20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of 2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
budget

2,217-cr fund to aid pollution fight in cities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Norms eased for startups

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:05 AM IST
“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The growth in non-food credit remained flat, around 5.1-6.7%, between March 2020 and January 2021. Indian banks have had to spend much time recovering bad loans.(Reuters)
The growth in non-food credit remained flat, around 5.1-6.7%, between March 2020 and January 2021. Indian banks have had to spend much time recovering bad loans.(Reuters)
budget

Bad bank, recapitalising PSBs expected to better credit flow

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:58 AM IST
A bad bank would take over stressed assets, pave the way for cleaner balance sheets and recoveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Budget 2019, the government had provided an additional income tax deduction of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing unit (below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 lakh).(HT Photo)
In Budget 2019, the government had provided an additional income tax deduction of up to 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing unit (below 45 lakh).(HT Photo)
budget

More tax relief for 1st time homebuyers

By Abhinav Kaul, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
The tax relief for homebuyers and developers buying or selling below the circle rate by up to 20% has also been extended up to March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister added that “while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.”(AP)
The finance minister added that “while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.”(AP)
budget

Agriculture infra cess may hit state revenues

By Sayantan Bera, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
“There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget allocated the drinking water and sanitation department under Jal Shakti <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,030 crore while <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,022.57 crore has been earmarked for the department of water resources, the river development and ganga rejuvenation.(HT Photo)
The budget allocated the drinking water and sanitation department under Jal Shakti 60,030 crore while 9,022.57 crore has been earmarked for the department of water resources, the river development and ganga rejuvenation.(HT Photo)
budget

2.87L-cr Jal Jeevan Mission aims to take tap water to 28.6m homes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Over 120 million households lack access to clean water, the highest in the world, according to UN-Water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bulk of these new jobs are likely to be created in the ministry of mines, with 5,305 employment opportunities to be added, according to the budget document.(HT Photo)
A bulk of these new jobs are likely to be created in the ministry of mines, with 5,305 employment opportunities to be added, according to the budget document.(HT Photo)
budget

Budget focuses on job creation via hike in capital, infra spending

By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:37 AM IST
The minister proposed a sharp 26% hike in capital spending in FY22 to 5.54 trillion over what is being spent this fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP