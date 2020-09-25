e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Another round of Operation Twist in offing

Another round of Operation Twist in offing

The bond market was expecting the Reserve Bank to absorb the excess supply of government papers since this was the first time in six months that the central bank was going for an outright purchase of bonds.

business Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:25 IST
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The bond market was expecting the Reserve Bank to absorb the excess supply of government papers since this was the first time in six months that the central bank was going for an outright purchase of bonds.
The bond market was expecting the Reserve Bank to absorb the excess supply of government papers since this was the first time in six months that the central bank was going for an outright purchase of bonds. (REUTERS)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday rejected all bids received in its first outright bond purchase of the fiscal year and announced another edition of Operation Twist, signalling its determination to bring down long-term yields.

Against the Rs 10,000 crore of long-term bonds that it had planned to buy under open market operations (OMO), the central bank received bids totalling Rs 66,473 crore, or more than six times its target, and their rejection indicates RBI’s discomfort with the high yields demanded by investors.

The purchase of these bonds, maturing between 2026 and 2031, was announced last week.

The purpose is to bring down the 10-year benchmark yield, which has crossed 6%, making the government’s borrowing plan expensive.

The bond market was expecting the Reserve Bank to absorb the excess supply of government papers since this was the first time in six months that the central bank was going for an outright purchase of bonds.

In this fiscal year so far, RBI had been pursuing Operation Twist—simultaneously buying and selling bonds of equal amounts to bring down long-term yields.

The last time the central bank made an outright OMO bond purchase was on March 26 for ₹15,000 crore.

On Thursday, RBI also announced the next edition of Operation Twist for ₹10,000 crore on October 1.

The central bank will purchase bonds maturing between 2025 and 2029, and sell Treasury bills maturing in 2021.

Market participants were, however, puzzled as the RBI did not make up for the bond offer they turned down by coming out with a higher amount of bonds under Operation Twist.

“RBI has not made up for the deficit. If they wanted to keep the market in good spirit, they should have announced a ₹20,000 crore Operation Twist. There is currently so much supply of government securities on a weekly basis that RBI should absorb some of it. That’s the only way yields will remain under control,” said a bond dealer at a private sector bank. “We are expecting the yields to inch up in tomorrow’s trade.”

In an attempt to keep borrowing costs lower for the government, RBI is putting pressure on the market by refusing to absorb funds at a higher yield and also ensuring that there is a weekly bond auction.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In