e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / BR Shetty’s firm may be offered debt recast

BR Shetty’s firm may be offered debt recast

Charges against Shetty, who founded healthcare provider NMC Health in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) include under-reporting of debt and not using it for the purpose they were raised for.

business Updated: Jun 12, 2020 07:20 IST
Mint, Mumbai
NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(Reuters File Photo )
         

Lenders are looking to restructure ₹2,000 crore loans owed by embattled billionaire BR Shetty’s Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma Llc., including conversion of some of its debt into equity, a person aware of the matter said.

According to Bloomberg, lenders to Neopharma comprise Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC, Bahrain’s First Energy Bank BSC and Mumbai-based Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Charges against Shetty, who founded healthcare provider NMC Health in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) include under-reporting of debt and not using it for the purpose they were raised for. Shetty denied these charges in a statement released in April.

According to the person cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lenders have held a meeting on the debt recast plan but are yet to finalise the contours of the deal. A proposal could include both longer debt repayment period and conversion of some of the company’s loans into equity, this person added.

“Some preliminary discussions have happened and it is still a long way before the plan is finalised. Moreover, lenders have to agree to the plan after it has been formulated,” the person said.

Founded in 2003, Neopharma has subsidiaries in six countries including the US, UK and Russia. It also has joint ventures in Japan, Egypt and India, according to its website.

“Members of the lenders’ consortium are planning to appoint a consultancy to look at the viability of the business and assist them with the restructuring plan,” the person said.

Emails sent to Neopharma, BoB and to Shetty’s office remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Debt recast was quite a popular tool in India till April 2015 when regulatory forbearance in the form of lower provisions were withdrawn.

Since then, banks have to set aside at least 15% in provisions on all restructured loans, same as that of bad loans.

Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and expectations of a surge in bad loans, lenders are hoping for some relief on provisioning by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

tags
top news
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In