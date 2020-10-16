Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’: Here’s how to avail additional discounts

business

With the festive season around the corner, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon back with their festive sales. While Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ has already started, Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ is also set to return.

Here are the bank deals and discounts you need to know:

Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Big Billion Days sale began at 12am on October 16. However, for Flipkart Plus members, the sale began 24 hours in advance, at 12am on October 15. The sale will be a five-day affair and will last on October 21.

While there are sharp discounts on products like consumer durables and smartphones, the e-commerce giant has tied up with banks to offer additional discounts to its customers.

State Bank of India (SBI) customers will get a 10% discount for shopping during the Big Billion Day sale. For Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders, there is a 5% cashback every time it is used to make a purchase. Similarly, there is an ‘assured cashback’ for Paytm users when they make a purchase through UPI or wallet.

There is also a ‘no-cost’ EMI offer. For this, Flipkart has tied up with SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv.

For those without a credit card, there is the option of Debit EMI card, which is being offered by HDFC, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Zest Money etc.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon festive sale will start at 12am on October 17 and will be a month-long affair. However, as in the case of Flipkart, the festival started 24 hours in advance for Amazon Prime members, at 12am on October 16.

Amazon, too, has tied up with banks and financial institutions to provide additional discounts for its customers. For instance, HDFC will offer a 10% discount for purchases through its debit and credit cards. The bank is also offering credit card no-cost EMI on purchases.

No-cost EMI option is also available for those with Bajaj Finserv EMI card or Amazon’s Pay Later feature. The Amazon Pay Later option is also offering EMI options for those short on cash. Zest Money, too, is offering this service.