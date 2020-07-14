From Chatbot to global audience, Reliance AGM tomorrow to have many firsts

business

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:28 IST

Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday amid investor expectations of big-ticket announcements.

Reliance, India’s most valuable company, has held all in its AGMs at the Birla Matushree Hall in Mumbai before this. And, this time it will be online making the AGM a much bigger affair.

The 43rd AGM will showcase many firsts on a real-time basis, including a two-way live streaming and a brand-new virtual platform which will enable more than one lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and abroad, to log in simultaneously, company officials have said.

Video conferencing, the Jio Meet platform, Cisco Webex and commercial webcast will be among the platforms taking the mega-AGM online.

How investors can log in:

* RIL has launched a Chatbot through WhatsApp number +91-79771-11111 to for people to log in, ask questions and vote on resolutions.

* The Chatbot, which debuted during Reliance’s mega Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, is powered by Jio Haptik.

* The Chatbot is equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public with accurate and immediate information on the AGM.

* It will also work as 24x7 help desk and can handle 50,000 queries simultaneously via conversational text and video.

And now the upcoming AGM will be virtual, where shareholders will be able to watch the AGM, ask questions to the chairman and vote - all aided by technology, in line with RIL’s current focus, the sources said.

Who will join in?

Other than shareholders from India, those in other countries like the US, UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will log in.

All directors, key officials, and shareholder speakers will be visible and audible and thousands of shareholders will be able to post their questions and eVote on resolutions.

Last Reliance AGM

Mukesh Ambani had announced a roadmap for Reliance to become a net-debt free company before March 31, 2021, at the last AGM on August 12, 2019.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate already achieved the net-debt free status last month after a record fundraising from stake sales and rights issue.

Reliance secured more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore from global tech investors, including Facebook, by selling 25.24% of its digital business and raised Rs 53,124 crore by selling shares to existing investors.

The company had said last month that taken together with last year’s sale of 49% stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of UK for Rs 7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Reliance had a net debt of Rs 1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

At the last AGM, Ambani had also announced plans to sell a $15 billion stake in his group’s oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Arabian Oil Co but the deal been delayed.

Previous AGMs

* All the post-IPO AGMs of Reliance have been physical meetings that have often been equated with big fat Indian weddings.

* In 1985, 12,000 of them attended the Reliance AGM at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai’s Colaba. The next year, around 35,000 attended it at the city’s Cross Maidan.

* The AGMs were then shifted to auditoriums as RIL’s shareholder base swelled to more than 26 lakh.

(With agency inputs)