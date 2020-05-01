e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Glenmark gets DGCI nod for clinical trial

Glenmark gets DGCI nod for clinical trial

Favipiravir, sold under the brand name Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan.

business Updated: May 01, 2020 03:49 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The DCGI approved to conduct trials on Favipiravir antiviral tablets on Covid-19 patients, making Glenmark the first pharmaceutical firm in India to be given an approval to start the trial.
The DCGI approved to conduct trials on Favipiravir antiviral tablets on Covid-19 patients, making Glenmark the first pharmaceutical firm in India to be given an approval to start the trial.(AFP)
         

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced that it has received approval from India’s drug regulator, the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), to conduct clinical trials on antiviral drug Favipiravir against Covid-19.

Favipiravir, sold under the brand name Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan.

What Glenmark is producing is a generic version of Avigan, said the company in a statement.

The DCGI approved to conduct trials on Favipiravir antiviral tablets on Covid-19 patients, making Glenmark the first pharmaceutical firm in India to be given an approval to start the trial.

Favipiravir has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections.

In the past few months, multiple clinical trials have been initiated on Covid-19 patients in China, Japan and in the US.

“Having internally developed the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), and the formulations for the product, Glenmark filed the product for clinical trials with the DCGI and has received approval for conducting the trial on mild to moderate patients,” the company said in a statement.

As per the protocol, 150 subjects with mild to moderate Covid-19 will be randomized in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir, with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care. The treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be maximum for 28 days from randomization.

tags
top news
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Unique virus mutation in Bengal
Unique virus mutation in Bengal
At 17.5%, Ujjain has MP’s highest death rate
At 17.5%, Ujjain has MP’s highest death rate
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news